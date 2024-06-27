DEUTZ AG, through its subsidiary DEUTZ Corporation, has signed an agreement to acquire Blue Star Power Systems, Inc.

Blue Star Power Systems is a privately run genset manufacturer based in North Mankato, Minnesota, USA.

The acquisition is expected to generate additional annual revenue of over US$ 100 million to more than US$ 150 million in the medium term.

DEUTZ is examining various funding structures for the acquisition, which may slightly decrease the equity ratio but keep it above 40%.

The acquisition aligns with DEUTZ's Dual+ strategy to expand its product ecosystem and presence in the North American energy market.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024.

