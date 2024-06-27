DEUTZ AG Acquires Blue Star Power Systems: Major Move in Genset Market
DEUTZ AG is set to expand its North American footprint by acquiring Blue Star Power Systems, a Minnesota-based genset manufacturer. This strategic move aims to boost annual revenue by up to US$ 150 million.
Foto: DEUTZ AG
- DEUTZ AG, through its subsidiary DEUTZ Corporation, has signed an agreement to acquire Blue Star Power Systems, Inc.
- Blue Star Power Systems is a privately run genset manufacturer based in North Mankato, Minnesota, USA.
- The acquisition is expected to generate additional annual revenue of over US$ 100 million to more than US$ 150 million in the medium term.
- DEUTZ is examining various funding structures for the acquisition, which may slightly decrease the equity ratio but keep it above 40%.
- The acquisition aligns with DEUTZ's Dual+ strategy to expand its product ecosystem and presence in the North American energy market.
- The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Deutz is on 08.08.2024.
The price of Deutz at the time of the news was 5,8175EUR and was up +4,82 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,8900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,25 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.342,66PKT (+0,26 %).
