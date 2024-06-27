SNP shareholders approved the agreement to settle a legal dispute with the community of heirs.

Approximately 80% of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting.

The agreement was approved with more than 99% of the votes, ending multi-year litigations and resulting in a positive EBIT effect of around €3 million in fiscal year 2024.

CEO Jens Amail expressed satisfaction with the approval, emphasizing the ability to now focus on operational business and customer success.

Detailed voting results are available on SNP's website.

SNP, headquartered in Heidelberg, generated €203.4 million in revenue in 2023 and has over 1,400 employees in 35 locations across 21 countries.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 27.06.2024.

The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 48,20EUR and was up +1,80 % compared with the previous day.





