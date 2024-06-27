SNP Shareholders Approve Settlement with Heirs, Ending Legal Dispute
SNP shareholders have overwhelmingly approved a settlement with the community of heirs, concluding years of litigation and promising a €3 million EBIT boost in 2024. CEO Jens Amail expressed his satisfaction.
- SNP shareholders approved the agreement to settle a legal dispute with the community of heirs.
- Approximately 80% of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting.
- The agreement was approved with more than 99% of the votes, ending multi-year litigations and resulting in a positive EBIT effect of around €3 million in fiscal year 2024.
- CEO Jens Amail expressed satisfaction with the approval, emphasizing the ability to now focus on operational business and customer success.
- Detailed voting results are available on SNP's website.
- SNP, headquartered in Heidelberg, generated €203.4 million in revenue in 2023 and has over 1,400 employees in 35 locations across 21 countries.
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 27.06.2024.
The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 48,20EUR and was up +1,80 % compared with the
previous day.
Lesen Sie auch
+1,69 %
-2,04 %
+2,12 %
+7,13 %
+44,01 %
-19,50 %
+67,30 %
+271,04 %
+117,16 %
ISIN:DE0007203705WKN:720370
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte