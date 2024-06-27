Allane Mobility Group Triumphs with Virtual AGM 2024
In a dynamic virtual Annual General Meeting in 2024, Allane Mobility Group showcased its impressive return to growth, highlighted by a EUR 0.09 per share dividend and significant strategic advancements.
- Allane Mobility Group held its virtual Annual General Meeting in 2024 - Dividend of EUR 0.09 per share was distributed - Supervisory Board expanded to six members with more diversity - Acts of the Management Board and Supervisory Board for 2023 financial year were approved - Shareholders re-elected members to the Supervisory Board and approved other resolutions - PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs-gesellschaft was re-elected as auditors for the 2024 financial year
- Allane Mobility Group returned to growth in 2023 - FAST LANE 27 strategy contributed to success - Operating sales increased significantly in the first quarter of 2024 - Optimistic about future growth and creating long-term value for stakeholders - New Supervisory Board members elected to further strategic goals and promote diversity
- Allane Mobility Group offers comprehensive mobility solutions - Services include retail leasing, fleet leasing, and fleet management - Listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange - Generated consolidated sales of around EUR 619 million in 2023 - Largest shareholder is Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH with around 92% stake
- Contact information for Allane Mobility Group Investor Relations provided - EQS News service disseminated the Corporate News - Allane SE is solely responsible for the content of the announcement - Detailed voting results available on the Allane SE website - Archive of news available at www.eqs-news.com
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Allane is on 27.06.2024.
The price of Allane at the time of the news was 11,150EUR and was down -0,89 % compared with the previous day.
Lesen Sie auch
0,00 %
0,00 %
+0,89 %
+1,80 %
+0,89 %
-35,28 %
+5,02 %
-48,64 %
-50,33 %
ISIN:DE000A0DPRE6WKN:A0DPRE
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte