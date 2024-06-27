Allane Mobility Group held its virtual Annual General Meeting in 2024 - Dividend of EUR 0.09 per share was distributed - Supervisory Board expanded to six members with more diversity - Acts of the Management Board and Supervisory Board for 2023 financial year were approved - Shareholders re-elected members to the Supervisory Board and approved other resolutions - PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs-gesellschaft was re-elected as auditors for the 2024 financial year

Allane Mobility Group returned to growth in 2023 - FAST LANE 27 strategy contributed to success - Operating sales increased significantly in the first quarter of 2024 - Optimistic about future growth and creating long-term value for stakeholders - New Supervisory Board members elected to further strategic goals and promote diversity

Allane Mobility Group offers comprehensive mobility solutions - Services include retail leasing, fleet leasing, and fleet management - Listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange - Generated consolidated sales of around EUR 619 million in 2023 - Largest shareholder is Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH with around 92% stake

Contact information for Allane Mobility Group Investor Relations provided

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Allane is on 27.06.2024.

