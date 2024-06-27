Leclanché Wraps Up 2024 AGM with Key Insights and Future Plans
Shareholders have greenlit pivotal changes at Leclanché, including converting CHF 84.7 million in debt into shares and boosting conditional capital. Key board members were re-elected, and executive compensation was set.
- Shareholders approved the conversion of CHF 84.7 million in debt into company shares
- Approval of an increase in conditional capital and introduction of a capital band
- Leclanché is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty industrial batteries
- Board of Directors proposal to convert debt into equity was approved
- Re-election of five members of the Board of Directors
- Approval of maximum aggregate amount of Executive Committee's compensation at CHF 2,350,000.00 for 2025 financial year
The next important date, Quarterly report, at LECLANCHE is on 27.06.2024.
The price of LECLANCHE at the time of the news was 0,5980EUR and was up +15,89 % compared with the previous day.
+15,89 %
+14,56 %
+3,28 %
-5,53 %
+21,54 %
-39,38 %
-60,79 %
-71,94 %
