Shareholders approved the conversion of CHF 84.7 million in debt into company shares

Approval of an increase in conditional capital and introduction of a capital band

Leclanché is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty industrial batteries

Board of Directors proposal to convert debt into equity was approved

Re-election of five members of the Board of Directors

Approval of maximum aggregate amount of Executive Committee's compensation at CHF 2,350,000.00 for 2025 financial year

The next important date, Quarterly report, at LECLANCHE is on 27.06.2024.

The price of LECLANCHE at the time of the news was 0,5980EUR and was up +15,89 % compared with the previous day.





