Bridge financing reduced by a further EUR 40 million

Office properties in Mannheim, Frankfurt, and Düsseldorf transferred to VIB Vermögen AG

Loan liabilities reduced by repaying EUR 40 million of VIB bridge financing

Residual bridge financing of EUR 120 million remaining

Strategic realignment and financial consolidation making good progress

Branicks Group AG positioning itself as a high-profile holder and manager of real estate in logistics, office, and renewables asset classes

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at BRANICKS Group is on 03.07.2024.

The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 2,0600EUR and was down -0,24 % compared with the previous day.

41 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,0700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,49 % since publication.





