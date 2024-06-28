Branicks Group Drives Consolidation, Slashes Loan Liabilities
Branicks Group AG has made significant strides in its strategic realignment, reducing bridge financing by EUR 40 million and transferring key office properties to VIB Vermögen AG.
Foto: DIC Asset AG
- Bridge financing reduced by a further EUR 40 million
- Office properties in Mannheim, Frankfurt, and Düsseldorf transferred to VIB Vermögen AG
- Loan liabilities reduced by repaying EUR 40 million of VIB bridge financing
- Residual bridge financing of EUR 120 million remaining
- Strategic realignment and financial consolidation making good progress
- Branicks Group AG positioning itself as a high-profile holder and manager of real estate in logistics, office, and renewables asset classes
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at BRANICKS Group is on 03.07.2024.
The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 2,0600EUR and was down -0,24 % compared with the previous day.
41 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,0700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,49 % since publication.
Lesen Sie auch
+3,63 %
-5,44 %
-12,28 %
+30,04 %
-58,38 %
-86,56 %
-79,75 %
-72,67 %
-90,90 %
ISIN:DE000A1X3XX4WKN:A1X3XX
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte