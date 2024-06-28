The Platform Group AG has reached the target volume of EUR 25 million for its 2024/2028 corporate bond due to strong demand, leading to an early termination of the subscription period.

The subscription period will end early on 1 July 2024, at 12:00 noon CEST.

The bond is structured under Norwegian law (Nordic Bond) with a term of four years, an annual fixed interest rate between 8% and 9%, and a nominal value of EUR 1,000.00.

The proceeds from the bond will be used for company acquisitions, partial debt repayment, investments in the TPG software platform, and general business purposes.

The bond is intended to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nordic ABM of the Oslo Stock Exchange within six months of the issue date.

The Platform Group AG is a software company active in 21 sectors, with 16 locations across Europe, and achieved pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 22.6 million in 2023.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,6100EUR and was down -0,23 % compared with the previous day.

26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,6400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,35 % since publication.





