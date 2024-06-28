Don't Miss Out: Exciting New Details for Our Upcoming Event!
On June 20, 2024, shareholders overwhelmingly approved the spin-off of the Paper business from CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG's Chemistry and Packaging activities. This strategic move, set to distribute Perlen Industrieholding AG shares to CPH Group AG shareholders on a 1:1 basis by June 27, 2024, marks a significant milestone. While CPH Group AG will face short-term financial challenges, the company's remarkable growth over the past five years and a promising valuation suggest a bright future ahead.
- Spin-off of Paper business from Chemistry and Packaging activities approved on 20 June 2024 with high shareholder approval rate of 98.2%
- Distribution of Perlen Industrieholding AG shares to CPH Group AG shareholders on 27 June 2024 on a 1:1 basis
- CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG's Board of Directors announced intention to separate Paper business from Chemistry and Packaging activities earlier in the year
- CPH Group AG to house Chemistry and Packaging divisions post-separation, showing remarkable growth over past five years
- Short-term financial impact expected for CPH Group AG due to spin-off, with negative EBIT and net result anticipated for first half of 2024
- Valuation of CPH Group AG using DCF and relative valuation techniques, with intrinsic value of CHF 86.1 per share implying 30.8% upside from current levels.
