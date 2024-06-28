Pyrum Innovations AG Unveils Q1 2024 Financial Results
In the first quarter of 2024, Pyrum Innovations AG saw a remarkable 54% sales increase, despite a higher net loss. Key milestones included the commissioning of a new reactor and extended REACH registration for thermolysis oil.
- Sales for the first three months of 2024 were EUR 336 thousand, a 54% increase from the previous year.
- Consolidated net loss for the period was EUR -2,684 thousand, compared to EUR -2,237 thousand in the same period of 2023.
- The third reactor at the main plant in Dillingen was successfully commissioned and is currently producing at 400 kg/h.
- Pyrum extended the REACH registration for its thermolysis oil, allowing production and import of over 1,000 tons per year.
- Management expects 2024 sales between EUR 3.0 million and EUR 4.0 million, with total output ranging from EUR 25 million to EUR 30 million.
- Pyrum Innovations AG is recognized for its sustainable thermolysis technology, receiving multiple certifications and industry awards.
