Northern Data Group will publish its 2023 audited financial results on 12th July 2024.

2023 results are expected to be at the higher end of the provided guidance: revenue of EUR 65 million to EUR 75 million and Adjusted EBITDA of EUR -20 million to -5 million.

The company reaffirms its 2024 guidance, expecting revenue of EUR 200 million to EUR 240 million, more than triple its 2023 revenue.

The expected annualized exit run rate in 2024 supports company expectations of revenues of EUR 520 million to EUR 570 million in full-year 2025.

The date for the 2023 Annual General Meeting will be announced following the release of the audited results.

Northern Data Group is a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, collaborating with manufacturers like Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA to drive innovation in AI, ML, and Generative AI industries.

The price of Northern Data at the time of the news was 22,950EUR and was up +0,77 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,250EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,31 % since publication.






