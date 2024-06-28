OTRS AG: 2023 Revenue Surge Highlights Strategic Focus on Sustainability
In 2023, OTRS Group saw a 4.0% revenue boost, reaching EUR 12,312 thousand, driven by a 3.9% rise in recurring revenues. Despite a dip in EBITDA due to investments, the outlook for 2024 remains optimistic.
- Revenues increased by 4.0% to EUR 12,312 thousand in 2023 (2022: EUR 11,839 thousand)
- Recurring revenues rose by 3.9% to EUR 11,158 thousand, accounting for 90.6% of total revenue
- EBITDA decreased to minus EUR 340 thousand due to investments (2022: EUR 1,270 thousand)
- Net profit for the year was minus EUR 1,079 thousand (2022: EUR 335 thousand)
- Outlook for 2024: Revenue growth to around EUR 12.6 million and earnings at the previous year's level expected
- OTRS Group is the world's largest provider of the OTRS service management suite, with notable clients like Lufthansa and Porsche
The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at OTRS is on 28.06.2024.
