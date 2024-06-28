beaconsmind Group Hits Breakeven in 2H 2023, Eyes Positive EBITDA for 2024
beaconsmind Group has reported a remarkable financial turnaround in FY 2023, with revenues soaring by 294% to CHF 6.1MM. The company anticipates continued growth and profitability in FY 2024, driven by strategic expansions.
- FY 2023 revenues amounted CHF 6.1MM, up 294% compared to FY 2022, with EBITDA of CHF -0.5MM
- 2H 2023 revenue amounted to CHF 3.5MM, up by 31% compared to 1H 2023, with EBITDA breakeven of CHF 5K
- 1H 2024 results expected to be announced in September 2024 with guidance of CHF 12.9MM revenue and CHF 2.5MM EBITDA for FY2024
- Strong balance sheet with CHF 8.0MM equity and CHF 0.8MM cash, confirmed cash breakeven and positive free cash flow going forward
- beaconsmind Group plans for positive net income, EBITDA, and free cash flow in 1H 2024
- Major new and existing upselling clients wins over the last 6 months, including expansion into Spain and UAE, with accelerated growth reflected in FY 2024 financials.
