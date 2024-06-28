Düsseldorf, Germany (ots) - Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutionsprovider and a global partner to the pharma, biotech, and cosmetics industries.The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical containmentsolutions, drug delivery systems and medical devices as well as solutions forthe health industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapysupport, medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as wellas vials, ampoules, tablet containers, infusion, dropper and syrup bottles, andmore. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration ofdrugs to the patient. With 35 production sites in 16 countries in Europe,America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally forregional markets. With around 12,000 employees, the company generated revenuesof around EUR2bn in 2023. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the FrankfurtStock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).http://www.gerresheimer.comMedia Contact:Jutta LorbergHead of Corporate CommunicationT +49 211 6181 264mailto:jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5811461OTS: Gerresheimer AGISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

Die Gerresheimer Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,49 % und einem Kurs von 100,8EUR auf Tradegate (28. Juni 2024, 09:58 Uhr) gehandelt.