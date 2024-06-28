Gerresheimer
New pictures available (FOTO)
Düsseldorf, Germany (ots) - Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions
provider and a global partner to the pharma, biotech, and cosmetics industries.
The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical containment
solutions, drug delivery systems and medical devices as well as solutions for
the health industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy
support, medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well
as vials, ampoules, tablet containers, infusion, dropper and syrup bottles, and
more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of
drugs to the patient. With 35 production sites in 16 countries in Europe,
America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for
regional markets. With around 12,000 employees, the company generated revenues
of around EUR2bn in 2023. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt
Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).
http://www.gerresheimer.com
Media Contact:
Jutta Lorberg
Head of Corporate Communication
T +49 211 6181 264
mailto:jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5811461
OTS: Gerresheimer AG
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
provider and a global partner to the pharma, biotech, and cosmetics industries.
The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical containment
solutions, drug delivery systems and medical devices as well as solutions for
the health industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy
support, medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well
as vials, ampoules, tablet containers, infusion, dropper and syrup bottles, and
more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of
drugs to the patient. With 35 production sites in 16 countries in Europe,
America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for
regional markets. With around 12,000 employees, the company generated revenues
of around EUR2bn in 2023. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt
Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).
http://www.gerresheimer.com
Media Contact:
Jutta Lorberg
Head of Corporate Communication
T +49 211 6181 264
mailto:jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5811461
OTS: Gerresheimer AG
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
Die Gerresheimer Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,49 % und einem Kurs von 100,8EUR auf Tradegate (28. Juni 2024, 09:58 Uhr) gehandelt.
Lesen Sie auch
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte