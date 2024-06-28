    checkAd

    Düsseldorf, Germany (ots) - Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions
    provider and a global partner to the pharma, biotech, and cosmetics industries.
    The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical containment
    solutions, drug delivery systems and medical devices as well as solutions for
    the health industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy
    support, medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well
    as vials, ampoules, tablet containers, infusion, dropper and syrup bottles, and
    more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of
    drugs to the patient. With 35 production sites in 16 countries in Europe,
    America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for
    regional markets. With around 12,000 employees, the company generated revenues
    of around EUR2bn in 2023. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt
    Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).

