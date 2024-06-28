Koelnmesse celebrates 100th anniversary with opening of Confex (FOTO)
Cologne (ots) -
- To mark its 100th anniversary, Koelnmesse is opening its new event and
congress location Confex with space for 6,200 guests, directly at the Cologne
Messe/Deutz ICE railway station
- State-of-the-art venue in the heart of Europe with perfect transport links
raises the bar for congresses, trade fairs and corporate events
- Konrad Adenauer founded Koelnmesse in 1924 to drive the economy of the West
and as a European peace project
- Among the 2,000 guests attending the anniversary celebrations are Minister
President Henrik Wüst and numerous other public figures
To mark its 100th anniversary, Koelnmesse is hosting a grand opening ceremony
for Europe's most cutting-edge event and congress centre: Confex. The
technologically and environmentally groundbreaking new building creates new
opportunities for innovative event formats in the region. After almost three
years of construction, a core element of the one-billion-euro investment
programme Koelnmesse 3.0 is launching on schedule.
"For 100 years, Koelnmesse has been a centre for ideas and innovations from all
over the world. Confex will secure this special position for the next
generation," says NRW Minister-President Hendrik Wüst on the occasion of the
opening. "It was the wish of former Mayor of Cologne and Koelnmesse founder,
Konrad Adenauer, that the trade fair should grow into a place of encounter - a
place that contributes to understanding between nations, between Germany and
neighbouring European countries. That is truly a success." Wüst emphasises that
Koelnmesse today is an important pillar for North Rhine-Westphalia as a business
location and offers companies from all over the world a platform for networking
and opening up new markets. It not only generates economic added value for the
region, but also sustainably strengthens the innovative power and international
reputation of North Rhine-Westphalia. "Reason enough to offer our heartfelt
congratulations on this special anniversary," says Wüst.
The centrepiece of the Confex building, with a total size of 20,500 square
metres, is the Confex Hall. This hall can be divided into three sections and has
space for 4,300 people. There are also two conference levels with 22 rooms,
which can be used for a wide array of event formats thanks to the variety of
sizes ranging from 27 to 205 square metres. The surrounding entrances to the
Confex Hall are directly joined to the foyer, which is bathed in light and
offers ample space for receptions, relaxed breaks, presentations and side
events. The foyer leads directly onto the 5,600 square metre open-air terrace,
the Confex Plaza. As part of one of the world's largest exhibition centres,
