    Cologne (ots) -

    - To mark its 100th anniversary, Koelnmesse is opening its new event and
    congress location Confex with space for 6,200 guests, directly at the Cologne
    Messe/Deutz ICE railway station
    - State-of-the-art venue in the heart of Europe with perfect transport links
    raises the bar for congresses, trade fairs and corporate events
    - Konrad Adenauer founded Koelnmesse in 1924 to drive the economy of the West
    and as a European peace project
    - Among the 2,000 guests attending the anniversary celebrations are Minister
    President Henrik Wüst and numerous other public figures

    To mark its 100th anniversary, Koelnmesse is hosting a grand opening ceremony
    for Europe's most cutting-edge event and congress centre: Confex. The
    technologically and environmentally groundbreaking new building creates new
    opportunities for innovative event formats in the region. After almost three
    years of construction, a core element of the one-billion-euro investment
    programme Koelnmesse 3.0 is launching on schedule.

    "For 100 years, Koelnmesse has been a centre for ideas and innovations from all
    over the world. Confex will secure this special position for the next
    generation," says NRW Minister-President Hendrik Wüst on the occasion of the
    opening. "It was the wish of former Mayor of Cologne and Koelnmesse founder,
    Konrad Adenauer, that the trade fair should grow into a place of encounter - a
    place that contributes to understanding between nations, between Germany and
    neighbouring European countries. That is truly a success." Wüst emphasises that
    Koelnmesse today is an important pillar for North Rhine-Westphalia as a business
    location and offers companies from all over the world a platform for networking
    and opening up new markets. It not only generates economic added value for the
    region, but also sustainably strengthens the innovative power and international
    reputation of North Rhine-Westphalia. "Reason enough to offer our heartfelt
    congratulations on this special anniversary," says Wüst.

    The centrepiece of the Confex building, with a total size of 20,500 square
    metres, is the Confex Hall. This hall can be divided into three sections and has
    space for 4,300 people. There are also two conference levels with 22 rooms,
    which can be used for a wide array of event formats thanks to the variety of
    sizes ranging from 27 to 205 square metres. The surrounding entrances to the
    Confex Hall are directly joined to the foyer, which is bathed in light and
    offers ample space for receptions, relaxed breaks, presentations and side
    events. The foyer leads directly onto the 5,600 square metre open-air terrace,
    the Confex Plaza. As part of one of the world's largest exhibition centres,
