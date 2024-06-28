Cologne (ots) -



- To mark its 100th anniversary, Koelnmesse is opening its new event and

congress location Confex with space for 6,200 guests, directly at the Cologne

Messe/Deutz ICE railway station

- State-of-the-art venue in the heart of Europe with perfect transport links

raises the bar for congresses, trade fairs and corporate events

- Konrad Adenauer founded Koelnmesse in 1924 to drive the economy of the West

and as a European peace project

- Among the 2,000 guests attending the anniversary celebrations are Minister

President Henrik Wüst and numerous other public figures



To mark its 100th anniversary, Koelnmesse is hosting a grand opening ceremony

for Europe's most cutting-edge event and congress centre: Confex. The

technologically and environmentally groundbreaking new building creates new

opportunities for innovative event formats in the region. After almost three

years of construction, a core element of the one-billion-euro investment

programme Koelnmesse 3.0 is launching on schedule.





"For 100 years, Koelnmesse has been a centre for ideas and innovations from allover the world. Confex will secure this special position for the nextgeneration," says NRW Minister-President Hendrik Wüst on the occasion of theopening. "It was the wish of former Mayor of Cologne and Koelnmesse founder,Konrad Adenauer, that the trade fair should grow into a place of encounter - aplace that contributes to understanding between nations, between Germany andneighbouring European countries. That is truly a success." Wüst emphasises thatKoelnmesse today is an important pillar for North Rhine-Westphalia as a businesslocation and offers companies from all over the world a platform for networkingand opening up new markets. It not only generates economic added value for theregion, but also sustainably strengthens the innovative power and internationalreputation of North Rhine-Westphalia. "Reason enough to offer our heartfeltcongratulations on this special anniversary," says Wüst.The centrepiece of the Confex building, with a total size of 20,500 squaremetres, is the Confex Hall. This hall can be divided into three sections and hasspace for 4,300 people. There are also two conference levels with 22 rooms,which can be used for a wide array of event formats thanks to the variety ofsizes ranging from 27 to 205 square metres. The surrounding entrances to theConfex Hall are directly joined to the foyer, which is bathed in light andoffers ample space for receptions, relaxed breaks, presentations and sideevents. The foyer leads directly onto the 5,600 square metre open-air terrace,the Confex Plaza. As part of one of the world's largest exhibition centres,