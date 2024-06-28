NFON AG reported on a successful year in 2023 and future strategy at its Annual General Meeting - NFON successfully launched a transformation process and strategic realignment in 2023 - Andreas Wesselmann, CTO of NFON AG, presented plans to strengthen innovation and use artificial intelligence - 82.12% of share capital represented at the Annual General Meeting; all agenda items adopted by a large majority - NFON increased revenue in fiscal year 2023 to 82.3 million, with recurring revenue increasing by 4.8% to 77.1 million - NFON's Management Board aims for sustained profitability and operational excellence, focusing on being a technological pioneer in the market with innovations and AI

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at NFON is on 28.06.2024.

The price of NFON at the time of the news was 6,0250EUR and was down -0,82 % compared with the previous day.





