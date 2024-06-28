468 SPAC II's Marley Spoon CEO Fabian Siegel Steps Down, Daniel Raab Takes Over
In a significant leadership shift, Marley Spoon Group SE announces that founder and CEO Fabian Siegel will step down, with Daniel Raab set to take the helm on June 26, 2024.
- CEO Fabian Siegel steps down and hands over position to Daniel Raab - Decision made by mutual agreement - Daniel Raab appointed as new CEO effective June 26, 2024 - Nasreen Abduljaleel and Federico Rossi appointed as additional members of the Management Board - Marley Spoon has served over 260 million meals and generated over 1.6 billion Euros in lifetime net revenue - Marley Spoon operates in Australia, the United States, and Europe with various meal-kit brands
- Marley Spoon is a global direct-to-consumer meal-kit company - Brands include Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, and Dinnerly - Offers pre-portioned fresh ingredients with simple recipes - Also provides direct-to-consumer ready-to-heat services Chefgood and bistroMD - Aims to reduce food waste and make cooking at home more sustainable
