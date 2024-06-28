    checkAd

     21  0 Kommentare aconnic AG Reports Impressive Revenue Growth in Q1 2024

    aconnic AG has unveiled its impressive financial results for 2023, showcasing significant growth across key metrics. Net sales surged by 48%, and operating earnings saw remarkable increases in both EBITDA and EBIT.

    • Net sales increased by 48% to 72.737 mn EUR - Operating Earnings EBITDA grew to 6.390 mn EUR compared to 4.187 mn EUR in 2023 - Operating Earnings before Interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by 188% to 2.697 mn EUR from 0.935 mn EUR in the previous year - aconnic AG published the full financial report for the financial year 2023 - The company operates in two business areas: Communication Networks and Carbon Capturing & Bio-Energy - The full annual report is available on the company's website

    The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at UET United Electronic Technology is on 30.06.2024.


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
