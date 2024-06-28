aconnic AG Reports Impressive Revenue Growth in Q1 2024
aconnic AG has unveiled its impressive financial results for 2023, showcasing significant growth across key metrics. Net sales surged by 48%, and operating earnings saw remarkable increases in both EBITDA and EBIT.
- Net sales increased by 48% to 72.737 mn EUR - Operating Earnings EBITDA grew to 6.390 mn EUR compared to 4.187 mn EUR in 2023 - Operating Earnings before Interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by 188% to 2.697 mn EUR from 0.935 mn EUR in the previous year - aconnic AG published the full financial report for the financial year 2023 - The company operates in two business areas: Communication Networks and Carbon Capturing & Bio-Energy - The full annual report is available on the company's website
The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at UET United Electronic Technology is on 30.06.2024.
ISIN:DE000A0LBKW6WKN:A0LBKW
