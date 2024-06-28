    checkAd

    OTI Greentech AG has rescheduled the release of its 2023 financial statements due to a complex VAT audit in Switzerland. The new dates are July 10 and July 26, 2024, with the AGM set for September 5, 2024.

    • OTI Greentech AG has postponed the publication of its 2023 separate financial statements to July 10, 2024, and its consolidated financial statements to July 26, 2024.
    • The postponement is due to a complex VAT audit in Switzerland for previous years, which has now been completed without objections.
    • The Annual General Meeting for the 2023 financial year will take place on September 5, 2024.
    • The half-yearly statement for 2024 (separate financial statements) will be published on September 30, 2024, as previously announced.
    • Preliminary figures for the 2023 financial year show revenue of EUR 17.65 million with a slightly negative EBITDA for the Group.
    • The dates are available in the financial calendar of OTI Greentech AG at www.oti.ag/investor-relations/.



