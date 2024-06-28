Endor AG Secures Standstill Agreement Extension Amid StaRUG Proceedings
Endor AG has prolonged its standstill agreement with lending banks under StaRUG to secure financial stability and future success. The company, known for high-quality racing simulation devices, will keep markets informed.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Endor AG has extended the standstill agreement with lending banks as part of the StaRUG proceedings - The extension is to ensure financial stability and future success of the company - Endor will inform the capital markets and the public about the process in accordance with legal requirements - Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices for racing simulations - Contact for investor relations is provided for Endor AG - The company is listed in the Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, and Stuttgart.
Lesen Sie auch
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte