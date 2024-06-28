The NAGA Group AG published its 2023 Annual Report, achieving a turnaround in earnings with significant cost savings.

Group revenues for 2023 were EUR 39.7 million, with an improved EBITDA of EUR 8.4 million.

Marketing and advertising expenses were reduced to EUR 4.6 million, lowering customer acquisition costs to EUR 380 per trading account.

Despite reduced marketing, key user metrics such as average activity, portfolio size, and lifetime value showed strong upward trends.

The research and development ratio remained high at 8.4% of revenues, reflecting the expansion of NAGA's app functionalities.

The NAGA Group AG will host a virtual Capital Markets Day on 11 July 2024, providing insights into its strategic vision and growth ambitions.

The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 0,7500EUR and was up +3,88 % compared with the previous day.





