    Wolfgang Wienand steps into the role of CEO at Lonza Group, succeeding Albert M. Baehny. With nearly 20 years in the CDMO industry, Wolfgang leads a global healthcare giant with 18,000 employees and four key divisions.

    • Wolfgang Wienand starts as CEO of Lonza Group - Albert M. Baehny will retire after a transition period - Wolfgang has almost two decades of experience in the CDMO industry - Lonza is a global healthcare manufacturing organization - Lonza has around 18,000 employees across five continents - Lonza's business is structured into four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lonza Group is on 19.07.2024.


