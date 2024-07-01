Lonza Appoints Wolfgang Wienand as New Group CEO
Wolfgang Wienand steps into the role of CEO at Lonza Group, succeeding Albert M. Baehny. With nearly 20 years in the CDMO industry, Wolfgang leads a global healthcare giant with 18,000 employees and four key divisions.
- Wolfgang Wienand starts as CEO of Lonza Group - Albert M. Baehny will retire after a transition period - Wolfgang has almost two decades of experience in the CDMO industry - Lonza is a global healthcare manufacturing organization - Lonza has around 18,000 employees across five continents - Lonza's business is structured into four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lonza Group is on 19.07.2024.
ISIN:CH0013841017WKN:928619
