Semperit Holding Seals Deal: Finalizes Sale of Remaining Medical Business
Semperit has successfully sold its remaining medical business to Harps Global, marking a significant shift in focus towards its core expertise in elastomer products for industry.
- Semperit has finalized the sale of the remaining medical business to Harps Global - The sale includes the production and packaging of surgical gloves - The sale was completed on June 30, 2024 - The sales price was EUR 7 million - Semperit has completely exited the glove business - Semperit is now focusing on implementing their growth strategy as a specialist in elastomer products for industry
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Semperit Holding is on 08.08.2024.
The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 11,010EUR and was up +1,01 % compared with the previous day.
2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,020EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,09 % since publication.
Lesen Sie auch
+2,75 %
-2,18 %
-5,56 %
-8,05 %
-46,41 %
-67,30 %
-15,75 %
-75,73 %
-18,36 %
ISIN:AT0000785555WKN:870378
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte