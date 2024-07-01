Semperit has finalized the sale of the remaining medical business to Harps Global - The sale includes the production and packaging of surgical gloves - The sale was completed on June 30, 2024 - The sales price was EUR 7 million - Semperit has completely exited the glove business - Semperit is now focusing on implementing their growth strategy as a specialist in elastomer products for industry

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Semperit Holding is on 08.08.2024.

The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 11,010EUR and was up +1,01 % compared with the previous day.

2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,020EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,09 % since publication.





