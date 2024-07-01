YOC AG: Major Profit Surge in H1 2024 Preliminary Figures
YOC AG has reported a significant financial boost in the first half of 2024, with revenues soaring to an estimated 15.3-15.6 million EUR, a notable increase from 12.6 million EUR in H1/2023.
- YOC AG increased its consolidated revenue in the first half of 2024 to an expected 15.3 million EUR to 15.6 million EUR, up from 12.6 million EUR in H1/2023.
- YOC AG expects operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.6 million EUR to 1.8 million EUR in H1/2024, up from 0.6 million EUR in H1/2023.
- The consolidated net income is expected to be between 0.5 million EUR and 0.8 million EUR in H1/2024, compared to -0.2 million EUR in H1/2023.
- YOC AG’s revenue and earnings for the first half of 2024 are in line with the full-year forecast for 2024.
- Dirk Kraus, CEO of YOC AG, highlighted annual revenue growth of more than 20% over the past three fiscal years, driven by new functionalities of the VIS.X platform and AI-based product solutions.
- YOC AG will release the report for the first half of 2024 on August 19, 2024.
The price of YOC at the time of the news was 20,900EUR and was up +2,45 % compared with the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,35 % since publication.
