YOC AG increased its consolidated revenue in the first half of 2024 to an expected 15.3 million EUR to 15.6 million EUR, up from 12.6 million EUR in H1/2023.

YOC AG expects operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.6 million EUR to 1.8 million EUR in H1/2024, up from 0.6 million EUR in H1/2023.

The consolidated net income is expected to be between 0.5 million EUR and 0.8 million EUR in H1/2024, compared to -0.2 million EUR in H1/2023.

YOC AG’s revenue and earnings for the first half of 2024 are in line with the full-year forecast for 2024.

Dirk Kraus, CEO of YOC AG, highlighted annual revenue growth of more than 20% over the past three fiscal years, driven by new functionalities of the VIS.X platform and AI-based product solutions.

YOC AG will release the report for the first half of 2024 on August 19, 2024.

