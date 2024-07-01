Branicks Group AG has achieved well over 50% of its sales target for 2024 in its own portfolio in the first six months of the financial year - Notarized sales of more than EUR 300 million in the first half of the year - Sale of a package of 12 logistics properties made a significant contribution to sales - Further sales are in the pipeline - Financial consolidation is on track with repayment of bridge financing - CEO Sonja Wärntges commented on the progress and strategic focus of the company

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at BRANICKS Group is on 03.07.2024.

The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 2,1025EUR and was up +3,70 % compared with the previous day.

4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,0650EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,78 % since publication.





