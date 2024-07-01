Branicks Group AG: On Track with Sales Surge and Financial Stability
Branicks Group AG has made impressive strides, surpassing 50% of its 2024 sales target within the first half of the financial year, driven by a notable EUR 300 million in sales and strategic property deals.
Foto: DIC Asset AG
- Branicks Group AG has achieved well over 50% of its sales target for 2024 in its own portfolio in the first six months of the financial year - Notarized sales of more than EUR 300 million in the first half of the year - Sale of a package of 12 logistics properties made a significant contribution to sales - Further sales are in the pipeline - Financial consolidation is on track with repayment of bridge financing - CEO Sonja Wärntges commented on the progress and strategic focus of the company
