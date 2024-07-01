Ralf Breiling appointed new CEO of EUROJET Turbo GmbH (FOTO)
Hallbergmoos (ots) - The Shareholders of the EUROJET Consortium have appointed
Ralf Breiling (60) to the position of Chief Executive Officer of EUROJET Turbo
GmbH (EUROJET) effective from 1 July 2024. He succeeds Gerhard Bähr upon his
retirement, who has led the consortium since July 2020.
Ralf Breiling, who holds a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Technical
University of Munich, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of
leadership in the aerospace industry of over three decades. He has held a number
of managerial roles at BMW-Rolls Royce GmbH, MTU Aero Engines GmbH, MTU
Maintenance Hannover GmbH and MTU Turbomeca Rolls-Royce ITP GmbH (MTRI), where
he was instrumental in driving innovation, enhancing operational efficiency and
achieving substantial business growth. His experience covers various engine
programmes such as the BR715, EJ200, TP400 and MTR390. From 2018 until
commencement of the position as EUROJET CEO, he led MTRI as Managing Director.
Mr Breiling expressed enthusiasm about the opportunities ahead:
'I am honoured to have been chosen to lead EUROJET Turbo GmbH into the future.
The company has a rich history and a talented team and I look forward to
building on this strong foundation. Our industry is evolving rapidly and my
focus will be on the three core principles of innovation, customer satisfaction
and operational excellence to drive continued success and create long-term value
for our shareholders.'
ABOUT EUROJET:
The EUROJET consortium is responsible for the management of the EJ200 engine
programme. EUROJET's shareholders comprise Rolls-Royce (UK), MTU Aero Engines
(Germany), ITP Aero (Spain) and Avio Aero (Italy). The engine represents
outstanding and innovative technology and continually demonstrates its
exceptional performance in the Eurofighter Typhoon. With its unprecedented
performance record, combined with multi-role capability and highest availability
at competitive life-cycle costs, the EJ200 engine is perfectly set to meet air
force requirements, both of today and the future.
Since delivery of the first production engine in 2003, well over a thousand
EJ200 production engines have been delivered to Air Force customer fleets of
nine nations, and the EJ200 engine has achieved in excess of 1.5 million engine
flying hours.
High Resolution images of the EJ200 can be downloaded from:
http://www.eurojet.de/media
Contact:
Rose Artuso, PR and Communications
EUROJET Turbo GmbH | Lilienthalstr. 2b | 85399 Hallbergmoos | Germany
Tel: +49 811 55 05 161 | E-Mail: mailto:r.artuso@eurojet.de |
http://www.eurojet.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/58504/5812898
OTS: EUROJET Turbo GmbH
