    checkAd

     101  0 Kommentare Ralf Breiling appointed new CEO of EUROJET Turbo GmbH (FOTO)

    Hallbergmoos (ots) - The Shareholders of the EUROJET Consortium have appointed
    Ralf Breiling (60) to the position of Chief Executive Officer of EUROJET Turbo
    GmbH (EUROJET) effective from 1 July 2024. He succeeds Gerhard Bähr upon his
    retirement, who has led the consortium since July 2020.

    Ralf Breiling, who holds a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Technical
    University of Munich, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of
    leadership in the aerospace industry of over three decades. He has held a number
    of managerial roles at BMW-Rolls Royce GmbH, MTU Aero Engines GmbH, MTU
    Maintenance Hannover GmbH and MTU Turbomeca Rolls-Royce ITP GmbH (MTRI), where
    he was instrumental in driving innovation, enhancing operational efficiency and
    achieving substantial business growth. His experience covers various engine
    programmes such as the BR715, EJ200, TP400 and MTR390. From 2018 until
    commencement of the position as EUROJET CEO, he led MTRI as Managing Director.

    Mr Breiling expressed enthusiasm about the opportunities ahead:

    'I am honoured to have been chosen to lead EUROJET Turbo GmbH into the future.
    The company has a rich history and a talented team and I look forward to
    building on this strong foundation. Our industry is evolving rapidly and my
    focus will be on the three core principles of innovation, customer satisfaction
    and operational excellence to drive continued success and create long-term value
    for our shareholders.'

    ABOUT EUROJET:

    The EUROJET consortium is responsible for the management of the EJ200 engine
    programme. EUROJET's shareholders comprise Rolls-Royce (UK), MTU Aero Engines
    (Germany), ITP Aero (Spain) and Avio Aero (Italy). The engine represents
    outstanding and innovative technology and continually demonstrates its
    exceptional performance in the Eurofighter Typhoon. With its unprecedented
    performance record, combined with multi-role capability and highest availability
    at competitive life-cycle costs, the EJ200 engine is perfectly set to meet air
    force requirements, both of today and the future.

    Since delivery of the first production engine in 2003, well over a thousand
    EJ200 production engines have been delivered to Air Force customer fleets of
    nine nations, and the EJ200 engine has achieved in excess of 1.5 million engine
    flying hours.

    High Resolution images of the EJ200 can be downloaded from:
    http://www.eurojet.de/media

    Contact:

    Rose Artuso, PR and Communications
    EUROJET Turbo GmbH | Lilienthalstr. 2b | 85399 Hallbergmoos | Germany
    Tel: +49 811 55 05 161 | E-Mail: mailto:r.artuso@eurojet.de |
    http://www.eurojet.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/58504/5812898
    OTS: EUROJET Turbo GmbH



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Ralf Breiling appointed new CEO of EUROJET Turbo GmbH (FOTO) The Shareholders of the EUROJET Consortium have appointed Ralf Breiling (60) to the position of Chief Executive Officer of EUROJET Turbo GmbH (EUROJET) effective from 1 July 2024. He succeeds Gerhard Bähr upon his retirement, who has led the …