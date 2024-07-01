Hallbergmoos (ots) - The Shareholders of the EUROJET Consortium have appointed

Ralf Breiling (60) to the position of Chief Executive Officer of EUROJET Turbo

GmbH (EUROJET) effective from 1 July 2024. He succeeds Gerhard Bähr upon his

retirement, who has led the consortium since July 2020.



Ralf Breiling, who holds a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Technical

University of Munich, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of

leadership in the aerospace industry of over three decades. He has held a number

of managerial roles at BMW-Rolls Royce GmbH, MTU Aero Engines GmbH, MTU

Maintenance Hannover GmbH and MTU Turbomeca Rolls-Royce ITP GmbH (MTRI), where

he was instrumental in driving innovation, enhancing operational efficiency and

achieving substantial business growth. His experience covers various engine

programmes such as the BR715, EJ200, TP400 and MTR390. From 2018 until

commencement of the position as EUROJET CEO, he led MTRI as Managing Director.









'I am honoured to have been chosen to lead EUROJET Turbo GmbH into the future.

The company has a rich history and a talented team and I look forward to

building on this strong foundation. Our industry is evolving rapidly and my

focus will be on the three core principles of innovation, customer satisfaction

and operational excellence to drive continued success and create long-term value

for our shareholders.'



ABOUT EUROJET:



The EUROJET consortium is responsible for the management of the EJ200 engine

programme. EUROJET's shareholders comprise Rolls-Royce (UK), MTU Aero Engines

(Germany), ITP Aero (Spain) and Avio Aero (Italy). The engine represents

outstanding and innovative technology and continually demonstrates its

exceptional performance in the Eurofighter Typhoon. With its unprecedented

performance record, combined with multi-role capability and highest availability

at competitive life-cycle costs, the EJ200 engine is perfectly set to meet air

force requirements, both of today and the future.



Since delivery of the first production engine in 2003, well over a thousand

EJ200 production engines have been delivered to Air Force customer fleets of

nine nations, and the EJ200 engine has achieved in excess of 1.5 million engine

flying hours.



High Resolution images of the EJ200 can be downloaded from:

http://www.eurojet.de/media



Contact:



Rose Artuso, PR and Communications

EUROJET Turbo GmbH | Lilienthalstr. 2b | 85399 Hallbergmoos | Germany

Tel: +49 811 55 05 161 | E-Mail: mailto:r.artuso@eurojet.de |

http://www.eurojet.de



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/58504/5812898

OTS: EUROJET Turbo GmbH





