hep global GmbH: 2023 Revenue Hits €73.3M, EBIT Soars to €3.1M
Despite a dip in overall revenue, hep global GmbH saw a notable increase in EBIT for 2023, driven by strong project sales in key international markets and robust fundraising efforts.
- Group revenue for 2023 reached EUR 73.3 million, below the previous year's EUR 94.8 million but above the forecast range of EUR 50 to 60 million.
- Group EBIT increased from EUR 2.1 million to EUR 3.1 million, within the forecast range of EUR 0 to 5 million.
- Revenue from the Services segment was EUR 66.3 million, with significant contributions from project sales in Japan, Canada, and the USA.
- In the Investments segment, EUR 16.3 million was raised for new special AIFs, and EUR 35.4 million for the public AIF HEP – Solar Green Energy Impact Fund 1.
- The company forecasts 2024 Group revenue between EUR 70 million and EUR 75 million, with EBIT expected to be within a range of EUR 0 to 5 million.
- hep global GmbH plans to expand its European market presence and project pipeline, supported by the 8% Green Bond 2023/2028.
ISIN:DE000A3H3JV5WKN:A3H3JV
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.