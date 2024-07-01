Kuala Lumpur (ots) -



- BCG subsidiary INVERTO Opens New Offices in Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta

- Fahad Anwar to Lead Both Offices as Managing Director

- With the launch in Southeast Asia, INVERTO aims to provide its clients

regional



INVERTO, a subsidiary of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) specializing in

procurement and supply chain management, is expanding into Southeast Asia with

new offices in Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta. INVERTO has appointedFahad Anwar to

lead these new offices as the Managing Director for Southeast Asia.





INVERTO's new offices will serve clients throughout the ASEAN region, extendingthe consultancy's presence from Europe and the US to a global one. "The ASEANregion has experienced tremendous growth over the past two decades. Thisexpansion enables us to support our local clients in maximizing the impact oftheir procurement and supply chain strategies. I am thrilled to welcome Fahad tothe INVERTO team. His deep expertise across a broad range of industries willsignificantly enhance our ability to deliver exceptional value and growth inSoutheast Asia." said Daniel Weise, CEO of INVERTO and Global Leader of BCG'sProcurement business."The expansion into Southeast Asia is a major milestone for INVERTO. Ourcutting-edge offering, and track record of global success enable us to offerinnovative and effective solutions tailored to this region's unique challenges.We're excited to strengthen our presence here and drive substantial impact forour clients," said Alex Dolya, Managing Director and Partner at BCG and Leaderof BCG's Operations practice in Asia Pacific.INVERTO's newly appointed Managing Director, Fahad Anwar, brings over 20 yearsof experience in procurement and supply chain management across continents. Hisexpertise spans procurement strategy and transformation projects across multiplesectors including utilities, consumer goods, telecommunications, and the publicsector. "INVERTO's singular focus on procurement and supply chain management,along with expert-led teams, has achieved remarkable success in recent years. Iam thrilled to shape INVERTO's presence in this dynamic and thriving region anddrive concrete value for our ASEAN clients," said Fahad Anwar.About INVERTOINVERTO is one of the leading international specialists for strategicprocurement and supply chain management. The management consultancy supportscompanies from the development to the implementation of effective strategies andassists them in the transformation of their operating models. As a subsidiary ofthe Boston Consulting Group, INVERTO identifies and realizes value potentialsincluding cost reductions, resilience, and sustainability.INVERTO has over 500 employees at 16 locations in 13 countries. With provenmethodologies, in-depth expertise and a hands-on approach, INVERTO guaranteesmeasurable results for companies from all industries, as well as the world'sleading private equity firms.For more information, please visit http://www.inverto.com/en/INTERNATIONAL PRESS CONTACT:INVERTOIna Ullrich - Press Relations ManagerPhone: +49 162 1015 255 - Email: mailto:iullrich@inverto.com - Cologne - GermanyAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/70186/5813001OTS: INVERTO GmbH