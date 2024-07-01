    checkAd

    Kuala Lumpur (ots) -

    - BCG subsidiary INVERTO Opens New Offices in Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta
    - Fahad Anwar to Lead Both Offices as Managing Director
    - With the launch in Southeast Asia, INVERTO aims to provide its clients
    regional

    INVERTO, a subsidiary of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) specializing in
    procurement and supply chain management, is expanding into Southeast Asia with
    new offices in Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta. INVERTO has appointedFahad Anwar to
    lead these new offices as the Managing Director for Southeast Asia.

    INVERTO's new offices will serve clients throughout the ASEAN region, extending
    the consultancy's presence from Europe and the US to a global one. "The ASEAN
    region has experienced tremendous growth over the past two decades. This
    expansion enables us to support our local clients in maximizing the impact of
    their procurement and supply chain strategies. I am thrilled to welcome Fahad to
    the INVERTO team. His deep expertise across a broad range of industries will
    significantly enhance our ability to deliver exceptional value and growth in
    Southeast Asia." said Daniel Weise, CEO of INVERTO and Global Leader of BCG's
    Procurement business.

    "The expansion into Southeast Asia is a major milestone for INVERTO. Our
    cutting-edge offering, and track record of global success enable us to offer
    innovative and effective solutions tailored to this region's unique challenges.
    We're excited to strengthen our presence here and drive substantial impact for
    our clients," said Alex Dolya, Managing Director and Partner at BCG and Leader
    of BCG's Operations practice in Asia Pacific.

    INVERTO's newly appointed Managing Director, Fahad Anwar, brings over 20 years
    of experience in procurement and supply chain management across continents. His
    expertise spans procurement strategy and transformation projects across multiple
    sectors including utilities, consumer goods, telecommunications, and the public
    sector. "INVERTO's singular focus on procurement and supply chain management,
    along with expert-led teams, has achieved remarkable success in recent years. I
    am thrilled to shape INVERTO's presence in this dynamic and thriving region and
    drive concrete value for our ASEAN clients," said Fahad Anwar.

    About INVERTO

    INVERTO is one of the leading international specialists for strategic
    procurement and supply chain management. The management consultancy supports
    companies from the development to the implementation of effective strategies and
    assists them in the transformation of their operating models. As a subsidiary of
    the Boston Consulting Group, INVERTO identifies and realizes value potentials
    including cost reductions, resilience, and sustainability.

    INVERTO has over 500 employees at 16 locations in 13 countries. With proven
    methodologies, in-depth expertise and a hands-on approach, INVERTO guarantees
    measurable results for companies from all industries, as well as the world's
    leading private equity firms.

    For more information, please visit http://www.inverto.com/en/

    INTERNATIONAL PRESS CONTACT:

    INVERTO
    Ina Ullrich - Press Relations Manager
    Phone: +49 162 1015 255 - Email: mailto:iullrich@inverto.com - Cologne - Germany

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/70186/5813001
    OTS: INVERTO GmbH


