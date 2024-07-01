INVERTO Expands Global Footprint with New Offices in Malaysia and Indonesia (FOTO)
Kuala Lumpur (ots) -
- BCG subsidiary INVERTO Opens New Offices in Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta
- Fahad Anwar to Lead Both Offices as Managing Director
- With the launch in Southeast Asia, INVERTO aims to provide its clients regional support
regional
INVERTO, a subsidiary of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) specializing in
procurement and supply chain management, is expanding into Southeast Asia with
new offices in Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta. INVERTO has appointedFahad Anwar to
lead these new offices as the Managing Director for Southeast Asia.
INVERTO's new offices will serve clients throughout the ASEAN region, extending
the consultancy's presence from Europe and the US to a global one. "The ASEAN
region has experienced tremendous growth over the past two decades. This
expansion enables us to support our local clients in maximizing the impact of
their procurement and supply chain strategies. I am thrilled to welcome Fahad to
the INVERTO team. His deep expertise across a broad range of industries will
significantly enhance our ability to deliver exceptional value and growth in
Southeast Asia." said Daniel Weise, CEO of INVERTO and Global Leader of BCG's
Procurement business.
"The expansion into Southeast Asia is a major milestone for INVERTO. Our
cutting-edge offering, and track record of global success enable us to offer
innovative and effective solutions tailored to this region's unique challenges.
We're excited to strengthen our presence here and drive substantial impact for
our clients," said Alex Dolya, Managing Director and Partner at BCG and Leader
of BCG's Operations practice in Asia Pacific.
INVERTO's newly appointed Managing Director, Fahad Anwar, brings over 20 years
of experience in procurement and supply chain management across continents. His
expertise spans procurement strategy and transformation projects across multiple
sectors including utilities, consumer goods, telecommunications, and the public
sector. "INVERTO's singular focus on procurement and supply chain management,
along with expert-led teams, has achieved remarkable success in recent years. I
am thrilled to shape INVERTO's presence in this dynamic and thriving region and
drive concrete value for our ASEAN clients," said Fahad Anwar.
About INVERTO
INVERTO is one of the leading international specialists for strategic
procurement and supply chain management. The management consultancy supports
companies from the development to the implementation of effective strategies and
assists them in the transformation of their operating models. As a subsidiary of
the Boston Consulting Group, INVERTO identifies and realizes value potentials
including cost reductions, resilience, and sustainability.
INVERTO has over 500 employees at 16 locations in 13 countries. With proven
methodologies, in-depth expertise and a hands-on approach, INVERTO guarantees
measurable results for companies from all industries, as well as the world's
leading private equity firms.
For more information, please visit http://www.inverto.com/en/
INTERNATIONAL PRESS CONTACT:
INVERTO
Ina Ullrich - Press Relations Manager
Phone: +49 162 1015 255 - Email: mailto:iullrich@inverto.com - Cologne - Germany
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/70186/5813001
OTS: INVERTO GmbH
