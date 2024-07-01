Fielmann Acquires Shopko Optical, Boosts FY2024 Outlook
Fielmann Group has officially acquired Shopko Optical as of 1 July 2024, marking a significant step in its Vision 2025 strategy. This move aims to bolster Fielmann's footprint in the Upper Midwest of the U.S.
Foto: PhotoDesign - stock.adobe.com
- Fielmann Group has closed its acquisition of Shopko Optical, effective from 1 July 2024.
- The acquisition is part of Fielmann's Vision 2025 growth strategy and aims to expand its presence in the Upper Midwest of the United States.
- Fielmann Group has upgraded its FY2024 sales outlook to around €2.3 billion, a 15% increase over the previous year.
- Shopko Optical will contribute six months of business sales in 2024, but its profit contribution will be limited due to transaction and integration costs.
- Russ Steinhorst, former CEO of Shopko Optical, has been appointed Executive Vice President and CFO of Fielmann USA.
- More information on the acquisition and US strategy will be provided during Fielmann Group’s Annual General Meeting on 11 July 2024.
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Fielmann is on 11.07.2024.
The price of Fielmann at the time of the news was 43,85EUR and was up +2,04 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 43,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,57 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.478,53PKT (+1,18 %).
