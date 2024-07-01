Fielmann Group has closed its acquisition of Shopko Optical, effective from 1 July 2024.

The acquisition is part of Fielmann's Vision 2025 growth strategy and aims to expand its presence in the Upper Midwest of the United States.

Fielmann Group has upgraded its FY2024 sales outlook to around €2.3 billion, a 15% increase over the previous year.

Shopko Optical will contribute six months of business sales in 2024, but its profit contribution will be limited due to transaction and integration costs.

Russ Steinhorst, former CEO of Shopko Optical, has been appointed Executive Vice President and CFO of Fielmann USA.

More information on the acquisition and US strategy will be provided during Fielmann Group’s Annual General Meeting on 11 July 2024.

