The Platform Group AG: €30M 2024/2028 Bond Successfully Placed!
The Platform Group AG has triumphantly launched its inaugural corporate bond, securing EUR 30 million amid robust investor demand. The bond, with an 8.875% interest rate, will soon be listed in Frankfurt and Oslo.
- The Platform Group AG successfully placed a 2024/2028 bond with a volume of EUR 30 million - Strong appetite from investors for the first corporate bond issue - Placement volume limited to EUR 30 million - Early termination of the subscription period - Interest rate set at 8.875% p.a. - The bond will be included in the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nordic ABM of the Oslo Stock Exchange within six months of the issue date.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,3700EUR and was down -1,30 % compared with the previous
day.
-1,18 %
-3,34 %
-13,07 %
+29,32 %
+89,59 %
-74,49 %
-69,80 %
ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA
