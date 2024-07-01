Greencells GmbH: Revenue Hits €209.7M in 2023, EBIT Soars to €8.3M
In 2023, Greencells GmbH achieved remarkable growth, with consolidated revenue soaring to EUR 209.7 million, surpassing their target by 32%. The company's success was driven by its EPC projects in Hungary, contributing EUR 118.5 million.
- Greencells GmbH's consolidated revenue grew to EUR 209.7 million in fiscal year 2023, exceeding the target of EUR 200 million by 32.0%
- The majority of revenue came from the EPC business, focusing on projects in Hungary, totaling EUR 118.5 million
- Consolidated EBIT improved from EUR 7.9 million to EUR 8.3 million, with an EBIT margin of 4.0%
- Greencells won numerous new contracts in 2023, with a forecast for 2024 including 30 EPC projects with a combined capacity of 487 MWp
- The company anticipates a consolidated revenue of around EUR 170 million and an EBIT between EUR 8 million and EUR 9.5 million for 2024
- Greencells GmbH, founded in 2009, is a global provider of EPC and O&M services for utility-scale solar power plants, with expertise in planning, financing, implementing, and operating solar projects.
