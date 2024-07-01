    checkAd

     101  0 Kommentare Greencells GmbH: Revenue Hits €209.7M in 2023, EBIT Soars to €8.3M

    In 2023, Greencells GmbH achieved remarkable growth, with consolidated revenue soaring to EUR 209.7 million, surpassing their target by 32%. The company's success was driven by its EPC projects in Hungary, contributing EUR 118.5 million.

    • Greencells GmbH's consolidated revenue grew to EUR 209.7 million in fiscal year 2023, exceeding the target of EUR 200 million by 32.0%
    • The majority of revenue came from the EPC business, focusing on projects in Hungary, totaling EUR 118.5 million
    • Consolidated EBIT improved from EUR 7.9 million to EUR 8.3 million, with an EBIT margin of 4.0%
    • Greencells won numerous new contracts in 2023, with a forecast for 2024 including 30 EPC projects with a combined capacity of 487 MWp
    • The company anticipates a consolidated revenue of around EUR 170 million and an EBIT between EUR 8 million and EUR 9.5 million for 2024
    • Greencells GmbH, founded in 2009, is a global provider of EPC and O&M services for utility-scale solar power plants, with expertise in planning, financing, implementing, and operating solar projects.


    Greencells Unternehmensanleihe 6,50 % bis 12/25

    +0,63 %
    +2,78 %
    +1,70 %
    +10,71 %
    +7,67 %
    -1,97 %
    +1,74 %
    +1,74 %
    +1,74 %
    ISIN:DE000A289YQ5WKN:A289YQ


    Lesen Sie auch





    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Greencells GmbH: Revenue Hits €209.7M in 2023, EBIT Soars to €8.3M In 2023, Greencells GmbH achieved remarkable growth, with consolidated revenue soaring to EUR 209.7 million, surpassing their target by 32%. The company's success was driven by its EPC projects in Hungary, contributing EUR 118.5 million.