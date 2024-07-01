Riyadh, Saudi Arabia / Duisburg, Germany / Oslo, Norway (ots) - MVW Lechtenberg

Projektentwicklungs- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft GmbH, the leading consulting

firm specializing in alternative fuels for the cement and related industries, in

collaboration with Empower, a leading provider of innovative traceability

solutions, is excited to announce the launch of a transformative plastic waste

management project in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



To enhance the capabilities and reach of this project, MVW Lechtenberg & Partner

Middle East and SIRC have founded a joint venture. Saudi Investment Recycling

Company (SIRC), the executive arm for waste management from the Government of

Saudi Arabia, a key player in the initiative, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of

the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in the Kingdom.





The goal of the project is to process approximately 3 million tonnes ofmunicipal solid waste per year to produce refuse-derived fuels (RDF) in sixgovernorates. The estimated CO2 emissions reduction when the project is fullyimplemented would be approximately 1,791,300 tonnes per year.Empower's blockchain technology will play a crucial role in this project,ensuring transparent tracking and management of plastic waste from collection torecycling and RDF conversion. This system will allow real-time monitoring ofwaste management activities, providing valuable data for stakeholders includingmunicipalities, governments, and environmental organizations.A key innovation in this project is the integration of Plastic Credits and RDFsystems . Plastic Credits incentivize responsible waste disposal by providingfinancial rewards for verified plastic waste collection and recyclingactivities. These credits can be traded or sold to entities aiming to neutralizetheir plastic footprints or comply with environmental regulations, therebyfostering a more circular economy.Plastic Credits will help close the financial gap between the cost of collectingand processing plastic waste and the market price for recyclable materials andRDF. By providing a sustainable revenue stream, these credits will ensure thelong-term financial viability of this waste management initiative, making itmore attractive to investors and stakeholders.The verification of these credits will be based on the GPx traceability standarddeveloped by GPN Corporation, as a member of the International Green PurchasingNetwork (IGPN). This standard ensures high levels of transparency, traceability,and accountability, which are crucial for building trust and securingparticipation from various stakeholders.About MVW Lechtenberg GmbHMVW Lechtenberg & Partner, a German consulting firm in the field of efficientand sustainable use of alternative fuels. With extensive experience ininternational projects, Lechtenberg & Partner is committed to promotingsustainable practices and innovative solutions in waste management.http://www.lechtenberg-partner.deAbout EmpowerEmpower is a Norwegian technology company specializing in supply chaintraceability solutions. With a focus on sustainability and transparency,Empower's innovative platform helps businesses and organizations manage wastemore efficiently and responsibly. Empower | The Future of Plastic is Circular(https://www.empower.eco/)Contact:Dirk Lechtenberg, mailto:dirk.lechtenberg@lechtenberg-partner.deKnut Landsverk, mailto:knut@empower.ecoAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170161/5813674OTS: MVW Lechtenberg Projektentwicklungs- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH