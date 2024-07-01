    checkAd

    Riyadh, Saudi Arabia / Duisburg, Germany / Oslo, Norway (ots) - MVW Lechtenberg
    Projektentwicklungs- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft GmbH, the leading consulting
    firm specializing in alternative fuels for the cement and related industries, in
    collaboration with Empower, a leading provider of innovative traceability
    solutions, is excited to announce the launch of a transformative plastic waste
    management project in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

    To enhance the capabilities and reach of this project, MVW Lechtenberg & Partner
    Middle East and SIRC have founded a joint venture. Saudi Investment Recycling
    Company (SIRC), the executive arm for waste management from the Government of
    Saudi Arabia, a key player in the initiative, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of
    the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in the Kingdom.

    The goal of the project is to process approximately 3 million tonnes of
    municipal solid waste per year to produce refuse-derived fuels (RDF) in six
    governorates. The estimated CO2 emissions reduction when the project is fully
    implemented would be approximately 1,791,300 tonnes per year.

    Empower's blockchain technology will play a crucial role in this project,
    ensuring transparent tracking and management of plastic waste from collection to
    recycling and RDF conversion. This system will allow real-time monitoring of
    waste management activities, providing valuable data for stakeholders including
    municipalities, governments, and environmental organizations.

    A key innovation in this project is the integration of Plastic Credits and RDF
    systems . Plastic Credits incentivize responsible waste disposal by providing
    financial rewards for verified plastic waste collection and recycling
    activities. These credits can be traded or sold to entities aiming to neutralize
    their plastic footprints or comply with environmental regulations, thereby
    fostering a more circular economy.

    Plastic Credits will help close the financial gap between the cost of collecting
    and processing plastic waste and the market price for recyclable materials and
    RDF. By providing a sustainable revenue stream, these credits will ensure the
    long-term financial viability of this waste management initiative, making it
    more attractive to investors and stakeholders.

    The verification of these credits will be based on the GPx traceability standard
    developed by GPN Corporation, as a member of the International Green Purchasing
    Network (IGPN). This standard ensures high levels of transparency, traceability,
    and accountability, which are crucial for building trust and securing
    participation from various stakeholders.

    About MVW Lechtenberg GmbH

    MVW Lechtenberg & Partner, a German consulting firm in the field of efficient
    and sustainable use of alternative fuels. With extensive experience in
    international projects, Lechtenberg & Partner is committed to promoting
    sustainable practices and innovative solutions in waste management.

    http://www.lechtenberg-partner.de

    About Empower

    Empower is a Norwegian technology company specializing in supply chain
    traceability solutions. With a focus on sustainability and transparency,
    Empower's innovative platform helps businesses and organizations manage waste
    more efficiently and responsibly. Empower | The Future of Plastic is Circular
    (https://www.empower.eco/)

    Contact:

    Dirk Lechtenberg, mailto:dirk.lechtenberg@lechtenberg-partner.de
    Knut Landsverk, mailto:knut@empower.eco

