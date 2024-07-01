Groundbreaking Plastic Waste Management Project Launching in Saudi Arabia (FOTO)
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia / Duisburg, Germany / Oslo, Norway (ots) - MVW Lechtenberg
Projektentwicklungs- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft GmbH, the leading consulting
firm specializing in alternative fuels for the cement and related industries, in
collaboration with Empower, a leading provider of innovative traceability
solutions, is excited to announce the launch of a transformative plastic waste
management project in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
To enhance the capabilities and reach of this project, MVW Lechtenberg & Partner
Middle East and SIRC have founded a joint venture. Saudi Investment Recycling
Company (SIRC), the executive arm for waste management from the Government of
Saudi Arabia, a key player in the initiative, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of
the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in the Kingdom.
The goal of the project is to process approximately 3 million tonnes of
municipal solid waste per year to produce refuse-derived fuels (RDF) in six
governorates. The estimated CO2 emissions reduction when the project is fully
implemented would be approximately 1,791,300 tonnes per year.
Empower's blockchain technology will play a crucial role in this project,
ensuring transparent tracking and management of plastic waste from collection to
recycling and RDF conversion. This system will allow real-time monitoring of
waste management activities, providing valuable data for stakeholders including
municipalities, governments, and environmental organizations.
A key innovation in this project is the integration of Plastic Credits and RDF
systems . Plastic Credits incentivize responsible waste disposal by providing
financial rewards for verified plastic waste collection and recycling
activities. These credits can be traded or sold to entities aiming to neutralize
their plastic footprints or comply with environmental regulations, thereby
fostering a more circular economy.
Plastic Credits will help close the financial gap between the cost of collecting
and processing plastic waste and the market price for recyclable materials and
RDF. By providing a sustainable revenue stream, these credits will ensure the
long-term financial viability of this waste management initiative, making it
more attractive to investors and stakeholders.
The verification of these credits will be based on the GPx traceability standard
developed by GPN Corporation, as a member of the International Green Purchasing
Network (IGPN). This standard ensures high levels of transparency, traceability,
and accountability, which are crucial for building trust and securing
participation from various stakeholders.
About MVW Lechtenberg GmbH
MVW Lechtenberg & Partner, a German consulting firm in the field of efficient
and sustainable use of alternative fuels. With extensive experience in
international projects, Lechtenberg & Partner is committed to promoting
sustainable practices and innovative solutions in waste management.
http://www.lechtenberg-partner.de
About Empower
Empower is a Norwegian technology company specializing in supply chain
traceability solutions. With a focus on sustainability and transparency,
Empower's innovative platform helps businesses and organizations manage waste
more efficiently and responsibly. Empower | The Future of Plastic is Circular
(https://www.empower.eco/)
Contact:
Dirk Lechtenberg, mailto:dirk.lechtenberg@lechtenberg-partner.de
Knut Landsverk, mailto:knut@empower.eco
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170161/5813674
OTS: MVW Lechtenberg Projektentwicklungs- und Beteiligungsgesells
chaft mbH
