DEMIRE Secures Key Deal with Bondholders for 2019/2024 Bond Restructuring
DEMIRE has successfully negotiated with additional bondholders to advance the restructuring of its 2019/2024 bond, securing crucial support for the financial adjustments and ensuring broad participation in the tender offer.
Foto: demire AG
- DEMIRE reaches commercial agreement with a further group of bondholders regarding the restructuring of the 2019/2024 bond - A significant group of bondholders agreed to support the financial restructuring outlined in a previous announcement - Limited amendments include an additional 2% fee if the principal amount outstanding under the Bond is not reduced by EUR 50,000,000.00 in 2026 - Further Bondholders agreed to participate in the backstop of the tender offer outlined in a previous publication - The Company will request an amendment to the Lock-up Agreement and consent to implement the Transaction with the Proposed Amendments - The Company intends to convene a vote without a meeting to implement the Transaction with the support of both the Further Bondholders and the Ad hoc Group, holding more than 90% of the total outstanding nominal amount of the bond.
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate is on 04.07.2024.
ISIN:DE000A0XFSF0WKN:A0XFSF
