Nemetschek Group Acquires GoCanvas Holdings, Expanding Digital Solutions
On July 1, 2024, the Nemetschek Group announced its acquisition of GoCanvas Holdings, Inc., a move set to revolutionize the construction industry by digitizing field operations and enhancing global market reach.
Foto: Olaf Gedanitz - stock.adobe.com
- Nemetschek Group completed the acquisition of GoCanvas Holdings, Inc. on July 1, 2024.
- GoCanvas provides field worker collaboration software that digitizes paper-based processes, simplifies inspections, improves safety, and maximizes compliance.
- The acquisition complements Nemetschek’s Build & Construct Division, creating a unique construction ecosystem.
- The integration of GoCanvas’s cloud and mobile SaaS solutions with Nemetschek’s capabilities unlocks significant opportunities in construction and adjacent industries.
- The acquisition strengthens Nemetschek’s position in the US and provides GoCanvas with opportunities to expand in Europe and Asia-Pacific.
- GoCanvas’s SaaS-only offering will accelerate Nemetschek’s transition to a subscription- and SaaS-centric business model.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Nemetschek is on 31.07.2024.
The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 91,50EUR and was down -2,84 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 91,35EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,16 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.110,39PKT (-0,69 %).
ISIN:DE0006452907WKN:645290
