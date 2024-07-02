Nemetschek Group completed the acquisition of GoCanvas Holdings, Inc. on July 1, 2024.

GoCanvas provides field worker collaboration software that digitizes paper-based processes, simplifies inspections, improves safety, and maximizes compliance.

The acquisition complements Nemetschek’s Build & Construct Division, creating a unique construction ecosystem.

The integration of GoCanvas’s cloud and mobile SaaS solutions with Nemetschek’s capabilities unlocks significant opportunities in construction and adjacent industries.

The acquisition strengthens Nemetschek’s position in the US and provides GoCanvas with opportunities to expand in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

GoCanvas’s SaaS-only offering will accelerate Nemetschek’s transition to a subscription- and SaaS-centric business model.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Nemetschek is on 31.07.2024.

The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 91,50EUR and was down -2,84 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 91,35EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,16 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.110,39PKT (-0,69 %).





