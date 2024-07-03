Sydney (ots) - - Acquisition supports regional growth in Australia and New

Zealand



- Portfolio expansion in the core sectors of IT, industrial equipment, and

healthcare technology with a value of around AUD$500 million (EUR300 million)



- Acquisition completed on June 28th, 2024





Global technology2use company CHG-MERIDIAN continues its strong growth path inAustralia and New Zealand (ANZ) with the acquisition of Maia Financial PtyLimited's (Maia Financial) asset portfolio on June 28th, 2024. The acquiredportfolio consists of leased IT, healthcare and industrial equipment. Theacquisition bolsters CHG-MERIDIAN's technology portfolio and expands its marketpresence in the ANZ region.The CHG-MERIDIAN Group is a leading global technology2use company. It has morethan 1,400 employees in 30 countries across five continents, and develops,finances, and manages tailored technology usage models for the IT, industrial,and healthcare sectors. Its services are available in up to 190 countriesthrough its subsidiaries, partner networks, and affiliated companies.The Group has been active in the Australian market since 2018 when it acquiredEquigroup, a regional technology finance company previously owned by theCommonwealth Bank of Australia. The CHG-MERIDIAN brand was later launched in2019. After operating both brands in the region for five years, the Group madethe strategic decision to rebrand Equigroup to CHG-MERIDIAN in 2024, becomingmore customer-centric and unlocking operational efficiencies."We are meeting the needs of our customers with our presence in the regionalmarkets," says Mathias Wagner, CEO of CHG-MERIDIAN. "The acquisition of MaiaFinancials' portfolio offers us an attractive opportunity to further strengthenthe positioning of our technology2use solutions on-site."Even greater expertise in the healthcare sectorFounded in 1989, Maia Financial is a Sydney-based asset finance company owned bytwo global investment firms. The portfolio consists of around 500 customers,about half of whom belong to the healthcare sector. The managed assets in theportfolio have a value of approximately AUD$500 million (EUR300 million). Thiswill position CHG-MERIDIAN as one of the leading healthcare financiers acrossAustralia and New Zealand."The acquisition represents an investment in the CHG-MERIDIAN brand and ourcommitment to the ANZ market. It enables us to expand our presence andexpertise, particularly in the local healthcare sector. We look forward tomeeting and supporting our new customers with their technology needs andexploring new business opportunities thanks to our Group's range of innovativesolutions," says Lukas Tränkle, Executive Vice President with responsibility forAustralia and New Zealand.CHG-MERIDIAN offers its customers 45 years of experience in technologymanagement and financing. The Company is not tied to any specific banks ormanufacturers, and manages its customers' technology investments along theentire lifecycle, from procurement and use to data erasure, refurbishing, andremarketing of used devices at its modern technology centers.The CHG-MERIDIAN GroupThe CHG-MERIDIAN Group is a leading global technology2use company in the IT,industrial, and healthcare sectors. It has more than 1,400 employees worldwideand develops, finances, and manages customized technology solutions based on theprinciple of usage over ownership. This gives customers including largecorporations, SMEs, public authorities, and hospitals access to the latesttechnologies, cost-effective financing models, and tailored services that meetindividual needs. CHG-MERIDIAN currently manages a technology portfolio worthEUR10 billion (2023) and has a presence in 30 countries on five continentswithout being tied to any specific banks or manufacturers. Its services areavailable in up to 190 countries through its subsidiaries, partner networks andaffiliated companies.The sustainability-based principles of the circular economy lie at the heart ofCHG-MERIDIAN's business model. The Company has been continually expanding itsexpertise in this area since it was founded 45 years ago in 1979. CHG-MERIDIANmanages its customers' technology assets along the entire lifecycle, fromprocurement and use to data erasure, refurbishing, and remarketing of useddevices at its modern technology centers. The Company's headquarters are inWeingarten, Germany.http://www.chg-meridian.comYour contact:Jessica BehrensCompany spokespersonFranz-Beer-Strasse 11188250 WeingartenGermanyPhone: +49 (0)751 503 203Mobile: +49 (0)175 341 9179mailto:jessica.behrens@chg-meridian.comhttp://www.chg-meridian.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/112335/5814799OTS: CHG-MERIDIAN