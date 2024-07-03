CHG-MERIDIAN acquires asset portfolio of Australian company Maia Financial Pty Limited
Sydney (ots) - - Acquisition supports regional growth in Australia and New
Zealand
- Portfolio expansion in the core sectors of IT, industrial equipment, and
healthcare technology with a value of around AUD$500 million (EUR300 million)
- Acquisition completed on June 28th, 2024
Global technology2use company CHG-MERIDIAN continues its strong growth path in
Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) with the acquisition of Maia Financial Pty
Limited's (Maia Financial) asset portfolio on June 28th, 2024. The acquired
portfolio consists of leased IT, healthcare and industrial equipment. The
acquisition bolsters CHG-MERIDIAN's technology portfolio and expands its market
presence in the ANZ region.
The CHG-MERIDIAN Group is a leading global technology2use company. It has more
than 1,400 employees in 30 countries across five continents, and develops,
finances, and manages tailored technology usage models for the IT, industrial,
and healthcare sectors. Its services are available in up to 190 countries
through its subsidiaries, partner networks, and affiliated companies.
The Group has been active in the Australian market since 2018 when it acquired
Equigroup, a regional technology finance company previously owned by the
Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The CHG-MERIDIAN brand was later launched in
2019. After operating both brands in the region for five years, the Group made
the strategic decision to rebrand Equigroup to CHG-MERIDIAN in 2024, becoming
more customer-centric and unlocking operational efficiencies.
"We are meeting the needs of our customers with our presence in the regional
markets," says Mathias Wagner, CEO of CHG-MERIDIAN. "The acquisition of Maia
Financials' portfolio offers us an attractive opportunity to further strengthen
the positioning of our technology2use solutions on-site."
Even greater expertise in the healthcare sector
Founded in 1989, Maia Financial is a Sydney-based asset finance company owned by
two global investment firms. The portfolio consists of around 500 customers,
about half of whom belong to the healthcare sector. The managed assets in the
portfolio have a value of approximately AUD$500 million (EUR300 million). This
will position CHG-MERIDIAN as one of the leading healthcare financiers across
Australia and New Zealand.
"The acquisition represents an investment in the CHG-MERIDIAN brand and our
commitment to the ANZ market. It enables us to expand our presence and
expertise, particularly in the local healthcare sector. We look forward to
meeting and supporting our new customers with their technology needs and
exploring new business opportunities thanks to our Group's range of innovative
solutions," says Lukas Tränkle, Executive Vice President with responsibility for
Australia and New Zealand.
CHG-MERIDIAN offers its customers 45 years of experience in technology
management and financing. The Company is not tied to any specific banks or
manufacturers, and manages its customers' technology investments along the
entire lifecycle, from procurement and use to data erasure, refurbishing, and
remarketing of used devices at its modern technology centers.
The CHG-MERIDIAN Group
The CHG-MERIDIAN Group is a leading global technology2use company in the IT,
industrial, and healthcare sectors. It has more than 1,400 employees worldwide
and develops, finances, and manages customized technology solutions based on the
principle of usage over ownership. This gives customers including large
corporations, SMEs, public authorities, and hospitals access to the latest
technologies, cost-effective financing models, and tailored services that meet
individual needs. CHG-MERIDIAN currently manages a technology portfolio worth
EUR10 billion (2023) and has a presence in 30 countries on five continents
without being tied to any specific banks or manufacturers. Its services are
available in up to 190 countries through its subsidiaries, partner networks and
affiliated companies.
The sustainability-based principles of the circular economy lie at the heart of
CHG-MERIDIAN's business model. The Company has been continually expanding its
expertise in this area since it was founded 45 years ago in 1979. CHG-MERIDIAN
manages its customers' technology assets along the entire lifecycle, from
procurement and use to data erasure, refurbishing, and remarketing of used
devices at its modern technology centers. The Company's headquarters are in
Weingarten, Germany.
http://www.chg-meridian.com
Your contact:
Jessica Behrens
Company spokesperson
Franz-Beer-Strasse 111
88250 Weingarten
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)751 503 203
Mobile: +49 (0)175 341 9179
mailto:jessica.behrens@chg-meridian.com
http://www.chg-meridian.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/112335/5814799
OTS: CHG-MERIDIAN
