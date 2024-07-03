    checkAd

     101  0 Kommentare CHG-MERIDIAN acquires asset portfolio of Australian company Maia Financial Pty Limited

    Sydney (ots) - - Acquisition supports regional growth in Australia and New
    Zealand

    - Portfolio expansion in the core sectors of IT, industrial equipment, and
    healthcare technology with a value of around AUD$500 million (EUR300 million)

    - Acquisition completed on June 28th, 2024

    Global technology2use company CHG-MERIDIAN continues its strong growth path in
    Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) with the acquisition of Maia Financial Pty
    Limited's (Maia Financial) asset portfolio on June 28th, 2024. The acquired
    portfolio consists of leased IT, healthcare and industrial equipment. The
    acquisition bolsters CHG-MERIDIAN's technology portfolio and expands its market
    presence in the ANZ region.

    The CHG-MERIDIAN Group is a leading global technology2use company. It has more
    than 1,400 employees in 30 countries across five continents, and develops,
    finances, and manages tailored technology usage models for the IT, industrial,
    and healthcare sectors. Its services are available in up to 190 countries
    through its subsidiaries, partner networks, and affiliated companies.

    The Group has been active in the Australian market since 2018 when it acquired
    Equigroup, a regional technology finance company previously owned by the
    Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The CHG-MERIDIAN brand was later launched in
    2019. After operating both brands in the region for five years, the Group made
    the strategic decision to rebrand Equigroup to CHG-MERIDIAN in 2024, becoming
    more customer-centric and unlocking operational efficiencies.

    "We are meeting the needs of our customers with our presence in the regional
    markets," says Mathias Wagner, CEO of CHG-MERIDIAN. "The acquisition of Maia
    Financials' portfolio offers us an attractive opportunity to further strengthen
    the positioning of our technology2use solutions on-site."

    Even greater expertise in the healthcare sector

    Founded in 1989, Maia Financial is a Sydney-based asset finance company owned by
    two global investment firms. The portfolio consists of around 500 customers,
    about half of whom belong to the healthcare sector. The managed assets in the
    portfolio have a value of approximately AUD$500 million (EUR300 million). This
    will position CHG-MERIDIAN as one of the leading healthcare financiers across
    Australia and New Zealand.

    "The acquisition represents an investment in the CHG-MERIDIAN brand and our
    commitment to the ANZ market. It enables us to expand our presence and
    expertise, particularly in the local healthcare sector. We look forward to
    meeting and supporting our new customers with their technology needs and
    exploring new business opportunities thanks to our Group's range of innovative
    solutions," says Lukas Tränkle, Executive Vice President with responsibility for
    Australia and New Zealand.

    CHG-MERIDIAN offers its customers 45 years of experience in technology
    management and financing. The Company is not tied to any specific banks or
    manufacturers, and manages its customers' technology investments along the
    entire lifecycle, from procurement and use to data erasure, refurbishing, and
    remarketing of used devices at its modern technology centers.

    The CHG-MERIDIAN Group

    The CHG-MERIDIAN Group is a leading global technology2use company in the IT,
    industrial, and healthcare sectors. It has more than 1,400 employees worldwide
    and develops, finances, and manages customized technology solutions based on the
    principle of usage over ownership. This gives customers including large
    corporations, SMEs, public authorities, and hospitals access to the latest
    technologies, cost-effective financing models, and tailored services that meet
    individual needs. CHG-MERIDIAN currently manages a technology portfolio worth
    EUR10 billion (2023) and has a presence in 30 countries on five continents
    without being tied to any specific banks or manufacturers. Its services are
    available in up to 190 countries through its subsidiaries, partner networks and
    affiliated companies.

    The sustainability-based principles of the circular economy lie at the heart of
    CHG-MERIDIAN's business model. The Company has been continually expanding its
    expertise in this area since it was founded 45 years ago in 1979. CHG-MERIDIAN
    manages its customers' technology assets along the entire lifecycle, from
    procurement and use to data erasure, refurbishing, and remarketing of used
    devices at its modern technology centers. The Company's headquarters are in
    Weingarten, Germany.

    http://www.chg-meridian.com

    Your contact:

    Jessica Behrens
    Company spokesperson
    Franz-Beer-Strasse 111
    88250 Weingarten
    Germany
    Phone: +49 (0)751 503 203
    Mobile: +49 (0)175 341 9179
    mailto:jessica.behrens@chg-meridian.com
    http://www.chg-meridian.com

