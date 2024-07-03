Multitude SE Board Approves Exciting New Share Buyback Program
Multitude SE's Board of Directors has greenlit a share buyback program, allowing the repurchase of up to 80,000 shares to be used for employee incentives. The program, funded by distributable profits, will run from July 3 to December 31, 2024, via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
- Multitude SE's Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program - The program allows the repurchase of up to 80,000 of the company's own shares - Shares acquired must be used for employee incentive schemes and distributed within one year - The buyback will be financed out of profits available for distribution - The repurchase will be done through public trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange - The program will start on 3.7.2024 and end on 31.12.2024, with a maximum amount of EUR 560,000 to be used
- The total number of issued shares in the company is 21,723,960, with 74,993 treasury shares held by the company - Contact person for more information is Lasse Mäkelä, Chief Strategy and IR Officer - Multitude SE is a European FinTech company offering digital lending and online banking services - The company employs over 700 people in 25 countries and achieved a turnover of 230 million euros in 2023 - Multitude SE is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'E4I'
- Language: German - Company: Multitude SE - Headquarters in Helsinki, Finland - Contact email: ir@multitude.com - ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS - Listed on regulated market in Frankfurt and freetrade in other German cities, Stockholm, and Tradegate Exchange - EQS News ID: 1938277, published on 03.07.2024 at CET/CEST time
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Multitude is on 12.08.2024.
