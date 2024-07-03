CureVac initiates strategic restructuring to focus on high-value mRNA pipeline opportunities - Workforce reduction of approximately 30% as part of the restructuring - Prioritization of high-value opportunities in oncology and other selected diseases - Company plans to deliver two or more clinical candidates by the end of 2025 - Cash runway extended into 2028 through new licensing agreement with GSK and reduced operating expenses - CureVac expects operational expenses to decrease by more than 30% from 2025 onward

The next important date, Quarterly report, at CureVac is on 15.08.2024.

The price of CureVac at the time of the news was 3,8340EUR and was up +23,28 % compared with the previous day.

