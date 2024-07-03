    checkAd

     1661  0 Kommentare CureVac Restructures to Boost High-Value mRNA Pipeline Opportunities

    CureVac embarks on a strategic overhaul, cutting its workforce by 30% to sharpen its focus on high-value mRNA projects in oncology and other key areas, aiming to deliver multiple clinical candidates by 2025.

    • CureVac initiates strategic restructuring to focus on high-value mRNA pipeline opportunities - Workforce reduction of approximately 30% as part of the restructuring - Prioritization of high-value opportunities in oncology and other selected diseases - Company plans to deliver two or more clinical candidates by the end of 2025 - Cash runway extended into 2028 through new licensing agreement with GSK and reduced operating expenses - CureVac expects operational expenses to decrease by more than 30% from 2025 onward

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at CureVac is on 15.08.2024.

    The price of CureVac at the time of the news was 3,8340EUR and was up +23,28 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,8240EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,26 % since publication.


