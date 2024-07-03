CureVac Restructures to Boost High-Value mRNA Pipeline Opportunities
CureVac embarks on a strategic overhaul, cutting its workforce by 30% to sharpen its focus on high-value mRNA projects in oncology and other key areas, aiming to deliver multiple clinical candidates by 2025.
Foto: Bernd Weißbrod - dpa
- CureVac initiates strategic restructuring to focus on high-value mRNA pipeline opportunities - Workforce reduction of approximately 30% as part of the restructuring - Prioritization of high-value opportunities in oncology and other selected diseases - Company plans to deliver two or more clinical candidates by the end of 2025 - Cash runway extended into 2028 through new licensing agreement with GSK and reduced operating expenses - CureVac expects operational expenses to decrease by more than 30% from 2025 onward
