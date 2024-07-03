Krones held a Capital Market Day for analysts and investors - Consolidated revenue target for 2028 is €7 billion - EBITDA margin target for 2028 is between 11% and 13% - ROCE target for 2028 is more than 20% - Krones focuses on responding to customer needs and sustainability - Presentation of medium-term targets for 2028 at the Capital Market Day.

The next important date, Conference Call (Analyst Event) on the Half-Year Figures 2024, at KRONES is on 31.07.2024.

The price of KRONES at the time of the news was 120,10EUR and was up +0,76 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.454,05PKT (+1,11 %).





