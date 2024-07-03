Wolford AG: 2023 Financial Results Revealed, Exciting 2024 Outlook Ahead!
Wolford AG reveals its preliminary 2023 financial results, showing a negative EBITDA of (-) 0.024 mEUR and an improved yet still negative EBIT of (-)17.7 mEUR. The 2023 annual report is almost ready for release.
- Wolford AG announces preliminary financial results for 2023 and outlook for 2024 - Negative EBITDA of (-) 0.024 mEUR and EBIT of (-)17.7 mEUR for 2023 - Improvement in EBIT compared to 2022 financial year - EBIT expected to be negative in 2024 due to macroeconomic developments - 2023 annual financial report nearing completion and publication - Wolford AG contact information: phone +43/5574/6900, email investor@wolford.com, website www.wolford.com
The price of Wolford at the time of the news was 3,9900EUR and was up +4,45 % compared with the previous day.
Lesen Sie auch
+4,45 %
+20,18 %
-3,16 %
-4,09 %
-13,82 %
-54,92 %
-62,27 %
-82,75 %
-86,31 %
ISIN:AT0000834007WKN:893975
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte