    Munich (ots) - Intellias, a global software engineering and consulting company,
    introduces a new partnership with ZENRIN, a leading Japan map data provider, to
    develop cutting-edge digital maps enriched with Japan map data tailored for
    modern car navigation systems.

    The two companies are active members of the Navigation Data Standard (NDS)
    association, contributing to efficient and accurate mapping technology.
    Intellias applies its expertise in mapping and navigation to commercial projects
    with global clients and contributes to data standards for the automotive
    industry. ZENRIN brings over 70 years of experience in mapping services,
    building a strong reputation as a provider of maps that cover the entire
    territory of Japan. Both companies are ready to leverage their proven expertise,
    approaches, and tools to stay at the forefront of efficient and sustainable
    innovation in the automotive field.

    We are delighted to collaborate with Intellias as a new possibility to expand
    our businesses. Having a strong relationship with a global software engineering
    market leader like Intellias helps us contribute to the growth of global
    business related to the automotive segment.

    Takao Furuya, VP, Head of Mobility & Smart City at ZENRIN

    ZENRIN approached Intellias as a global player with an established footprint
    across worldwide locations and an expert in mapping and location markets to
    bring their Japanese maps to the specific data formats for global delivery.
    Intellias assistance in the transformation and optimization of specific map data
    will empower ZENRIN to expand their business to wider markets and introduce
    modern approaches and tools in mapping development. In addition, both companies
    plan to find common touchpoints for further development of their cooperation,
    applying innovative technologies to enable mutual business growth.

    We recognize the cooperation with ZENRIN as the next step in our globalization
    strategy that signifies our commitment to deliver excellence in mapping
    technology to wider regions. We anticipate diving deeper into Japanese mapping
    market, learning from the best in the field. Together, we are going to deliver
    exceptional experiences to drivers around the world, equipping them with
    data-rich maps to navigate their journeys.

    Oleksandr Odukha, Senior VP Delivery, Head of Mobility at Intellias

    In the course of Intellias strategic globalization initiative, the company
    strives to grow its presence in the APAC region by building strategic alliances
    in this market. The cooperation with ZENRIN becomes an excellent opportunity to
    expand Intellias local footprint in Asia, leveraging its proven engineering DNA
    and expertise accumulated during 20 years of experience delivering accurate
    navigation systems to global OEMs and automotive solution providers. Intellias
    recognizes ZENRIN, a leader in Japan map data and services, as a perfect partner
    to achieve visible progress in both directions, expansion to the APAC region,
    and proving the company's position as an expert in mapping solutions
    development.

