Munich (ots) - Intellias, a global software engineering and consulting company,

introduces a new partnership with ZENRIN, a leading Japan map data provider, to

develop cutting-edge digital maps enriched with Japan map data tailored for

modern car navigation systems.



The two companies are active members of the Navigation Data Standard (NDS)

association, contributing to efficient and accurate mapping technology.

Intellias applies its expertise in mapping and navigation to commercial projects

with global clients and contributes to data standards for the automotive

industry. ZENRIN brings over 70 years of experience in mapping services,

building a strong reputation as a provider of maps that cover the entire

territory of Japan. Both companies are ready to leverage their proven expertise,

approaches, and tools to stay at the forefront of efficient and sustainable

innovation in the automotive field.





We are delighted to collaborate with Intellias as a new possibility to expandour businesses. Having a strong relationship with a global software engineeringmarket leader like Intellias helps us contribute to the growth of globalbusiness related to the automotive segment.Takao Furuya, VP, Head of Mobility & Smart City at ZENRINZENRIN approached Intellias as a global player with an established footprintacross worldwide locations and an expert in mapping and location markets tobring their Japanese maps to the specific data formats for global delivery.Intellias assistance in the transformation and optimization of specific map datawill empower ZENRIN to expand their business to wider markets and introducemodern approaches and tools in mapping development. In addition, both companiesplan to find common touchpoints for further development of their cooperation,applying innovative technologies to enable mutual business growth.We recognize the cooperation with ZENRIN as the next step in our globalizationstrategy that signifies our commitment to deliver excellence in mappingtechnology to wider regions. We anticipate diving deeper into Japanese mappingmarket, learning from the best in the field. Together, we are going to deliverexceptional experiences to drivers around the world, equipping them withdata-rich maps to navigate their journeys.Oleksandr Odukha, Senior VP Delivery, Head of Mobility at IntelliasIn the course of Intellias strategic globalization initiative, the companystrives to grow its presence in the APAC region by building strategic alliancesin this market. The cooperation with ZENRIN becomes an excellent opportunity toexpand Intellias local footprint in Asia, leveraging its proven engineering DNAand expertise accumulated during 20 years of experience delivering accuratenavigation systems to global OEMs and automotive solution providers. Intelliasrecognizes ZENRIN, a leader in Japan map data and services, as a perfect partnerto achieve visible progress in both directions, expansion to the APAC region,and proving the company's position as an expert in mapping solutionsdevelopment.