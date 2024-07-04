VARTA AG in Talks with Porsche for Major V4Drive Investment
VARTA AG is negotiating with Porsche about a potential majority stake in its V4Drive Battery GmbH. Both companies have signed a non-binding term sheet and are preparing the necessary documentation.
- VARTA AG is in talks with Porsche about an investment in the V4Drive business - Porsche may make a majority shareholding in V4Drive Battery GmbH, a subsidiary of VARTA AG - The parties have entered into a non-binding term sheet and are working on documentation for the transaction - Porsche's investment depends on factors like a due diligence review and approval from stakeholders - The process of updating the existing expert opinion and potential recapitalization measures is ongoing - The company is still developing options for recapitalization and financing measures
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Varta is on 12.08.2024.
