    checkAd

     41  0 Kommentare VARTA AG in Talks with Porsche for Major V4Drive Investment

    VARTA AG is negotiating with Porsche about a potential majority stake in its V4Drive Battery GmbH. Both companies have signed a non-binding term sheet and are preparing the necessary documentation.

    Foto: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand - dpa
    • VARTA AG is in talks with Porsche about an investment in the V4Drive business - Porsche may make a majority shareholding in V4Drive Battery GmbH, a subsidiary of VARTA AG - The parties have entered into a non-binding term sheet and are working on documentation for the transaction - Porsche's investment depends on factors like a due diligence review and approval from stakeholders - The process of updating the existing expert opinion and potential recapitalization measures is ongoing - The company is still developing options for recapitalization and financing measures

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Varta is on 12.08.2024.


    Lesen Sie auch

    Varta

    -1,11 %
    +0,62 %
    -15,16 %
    -37,51 %
    -53,65 %
    -93,30 %
    -83,78 %
    -25,83 %
    ISIN:DE000A0TGJ55WKN:A0TGJ5





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    VARTA AG in Talks with Porsche for Major V4Drive Investment VARTA AG is negotiating with Porsche about a potential majority stake in its V4Drive Battery GmbH. Both companies have signed a non-binding term sheet and are preparing the necessary documentation.

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer