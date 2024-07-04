AIXTRON SE Reveals Q2/2024 Results and Updates FY 2024 Guidance
In Q2/2024, our preliminary figures reveal a robust order intake of approximately EUR 176 million, driven largely by SiC and GaN power segments. Revenues hit EUR 132 million, aligning with our forecast. EBIT stands at EUR 13 million, with a 10% margin. We've adjusted our FY 2024 revenue forecast to EUR 620-660 million, while maintaining a gross margin of 43%-45% and revising the EBIT margin to 22%-25%. The full half-year report will be released on 25 July 2024.
Foto: AIXTRON
- Preliminary Q2/2024 order intake: approx. EUR 176 million, mainly from SiC power (~58%) and GaN power (~29%) segments.
- Preliminary Q2/2024 revenues: approx. EUR 132 million, within the guided range of EUR 120 – 140 million.
- Preliminary Q2/2024 operating result (EBIT): approx. EUR 13 million, with an EBIT margin of about 10%.
- Adjusted FY 2024 revenue forecast: EUR 620 million to EUR 660 million (previously EUR 630 million - EUR 720 million).
- Unchanged gross margin forecast for FY 2024: around 43% - 45%; adjusted EBIT margin forecast: around 22% - 25% (previously 24% - 26%).
- Full half-year report 2024 to be published on 25 July 2024.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at AIXTRON is on 25.07.2024.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.546,13PKT (+0,21 %).
