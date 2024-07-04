Preliminary Q2/2024 order intake: approx. EUR 176 million, mainly from SiC power (~58%) and GaN power (~29%) segments.

Preliminary Q2/2024 revenues: approx. EUR 132 million, within the guided range of EUR 120 – 140 million.

Preliminary Q2/2024 operating result (EBIT): approx. EUR 13 million, with an EBIT margin of about 10%.

Adjusted FY 2024 revenue forecast: EUR 620 million to EUR 660 million (previously EUR 630 million - EUR 720 million).

Unchanged gross margin forecast for FY 2024: around 43% - 45%; adjusted EBIT margin forecast: around 22% - 25% (previously 24% - 26%).

Full half-year report 2024 to be published on 25 July 2024.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at AIXTRON is on 25.07.2024.

