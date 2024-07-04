AIXTRON Q2/2024: Strong Orders, SiC & GaN Power Surge, 2024 Guidance Updated
AIXTRON's preliminary Q2/2024 results reveal robust order intake of around EUR 176 million, driven by SiC and GaN power segments. Revenues hit EUR 132 million, with an EBIT margin of 10%. Guidance for 2024 has been adjusted.
Foto: AIXTRON
- AIXTRON reports preliminary Q2/2024 results with strong order intake of approx. EUR 176 million, mainly from SiC (58%) and GaN (29%) power segments.
- Preliminary revenues for Q2/2024 are approx. EUR 132 million, within the guided range of EUR 120 – 140 million.
- Preliminary operating result (EBIT) is approx. EUR 13 million, translating to an EBIT margin of approx. 10%.
- Guidance for fiscal year 2024 adjusted: expected revenues now between EUR 620 million and EUR 660 million, with a gross margin of 43% – 45% and an EBIT margin of 22% – 25%.
- CEO Dr. Felix Grawert confirms strong orders in SiC and GaN power electronics, expecting continued momentum in upcoming quarters.
- Full half-year report 2024 with final results to be published on July 25, 2024.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at AIXTRON is on 25.07.2024.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.546,13PKT (+0,21 %).
ISIN:DE000A0WMPJ6WKN:A0WMPJ
