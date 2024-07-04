AIXTRON reports preliminary Q2/2024 results with strong order intake of approx. EUR 176 million, mainly from SiC (58%) and GaN (29%) power segments.

Preliminary revenues for Q2/2024 are approx. EUR 132 million, within the guided range of EUR 120 – 140 million.

Preliminary operating result (EBIT) is approx. EUR 13 million, translating to an EBIT margin of approx. 10%.

Guidance for fiscal year 2024 adjusted: expected revenues now between EUR 620 million and EUR 660 million, with a gross margin of 43% – 45% and an EBIT margin of 22% – 25%.

CEO Dr. Felix Grawert confirms strong orders in SiC and GaN power electronics, expecting continued momentum in upcoming quarters.

Full half-year report 2024 with final results to be published on July 25, 2024.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at AIXTRON is on 25.07.2024.

