We, as Birtes, offering our domestic and foreign customers high quality DC Combiner Box solutions combined with 25 years engineering experience (FOTO)
Istanbul (ots) - Birtes is a manufacturing company, having its own Engineering,
Design and electro-assembly workshop for Photovoltaic projects, and offers AC
and DC Collection and Distribution box solutions for Residential and Commercial
roof Applications & large-scale land projects to EPCs, Wholesalers and Retailers
n European standards and norms.
Our Product Groups;
Our Product Groups;
- PV DC Standard Combiner boxes
- PV AC Standard Combiner boxes
- PV DC String Monitoring Combiner Boxes
- PV DC Fireman Switch Boxes
-PV AC/DC Protection Boxes
- PV Communication Boxes
- PV Weather Boxes
We are happy to be present at the INTER SOLAR 2024 fair, which is the largest
and most comprehensive organization in its sector. We look forward to meeting
you again in this magnificent organization in 2025.
Pressekontakt:
Berrak Aseleten
+90 542 253 23 01
mailto:berrak@birtes.com.tr
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175604/5817215
OTS: Birtes Elektromekanik Ticaret Anonim Sirketi
