    Istanbul (ots) - Birtes is a manufacturing company, having its own Engineering,
    Design and electro-assembly workshop for Photovoltaic projects, and offers AC
    and DC Collection and Distribution box solutions for Residential and Commercial
    roof Applications & large-scale land projects to EPCs, Wholesalers and Retailers
    n European standards and norms.

    Our Product Groups;

    - PV DC Standard Combiner boxes

    - PV AC Standard Combiner boxes

    - PV DC String Monitoring Combiner Boxes

    - PV DC Fireman Switch Boxes

    -PV AC/DC Protection Boxes

    - PV Communication Boxes

    - PV Weather Boxes

    We are happy to be present at the INTER SOLAR 2024 fair, which is the largest
    and most comprehensive organization in its sector. We look forward to meeting
    you again in this magnificent organization in 2025.

    Pressekontakt:

    Berrak Aseleten
    +90 542 253 23 01
    mailto:berrak@birtes.com.tr

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175604/5817215
    OTS: Birtes Elektromekanik Ticaret Anonim Sirketi



