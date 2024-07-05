Istanbul (ots) - Birtes is a manufacturing company, having its own Engineering,

Design and electro-assembly workshop for Photovoltaic projects, and offers AC

and DC Collection and Distribution box solutions for Residential and Commercial

roof Applications & large-scale land projects to EPCs, Wholesalers and Retailers

n European standards and norms.



Our Product Groups;









- PV AC Standard Combiner boxes



- PV DC String Monitoring Combiner Boxes



- PV DC Fireman Switch Boxes



-PV AC/DC Protection Boxes



- PV Communication Boxes



- PV Weather Boxes



We are happy to be present at the INTER SOLAR 2024 fair, which is the largest

and most comprehensive organization in its sector. We look forward to meeting

you again in this magnificent organization in 2025.



Pressekontakt:



Berrak Aseleten

+90 542 253 23 01

mailto:berrak@birtes.com.tr



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175604/5817215

OTS: Birtes Elektromekanik Ticaret Anonim Sirketi





