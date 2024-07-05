JML Finance LU 7.00%: New 5-Year Bonds Issued, Fueling Luxury Growth
Julius Meinl Living has successfully completed an exchange offer for its existing bonds and issued new 5-year bonds, paving the way for growth in the luxury hospitality market.
- Julius Meinl Living concludes exchange offer for existing bonds and successfully issues new 5-year bonds
- New bonds enable group to focus on growth in luxury hospitality market
- Exchange offer announced on May 23, 2024 for existing bonds and new bonds issued under EUR 300 million EMTN program
- New Notes Coupon will be 7.0% p.a., Tenor will be 5 years, and redemption amount at maturity will be 120% of principal amount
- SFI Markets acted as sole arranger and bookrunner of the transaction
- Proceeds from issuance of new bonds will fund redemption of Existing Notes and support development of Hotel Ambasador in Bucharest and other acquisitions
