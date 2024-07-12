Schweizer Electronic AG: Revised 2024 Outlook Revealed!
Facing a challenging landscape, the 2024 outlook has been adjusted. While sales forecasts remain steady, weak demand for electric vehicles and capacity issues have led to revised EBITDA and equity ratio projections.
Foto: Schweizer Electronic AG
- Adjusted outlook for the year 2024 due to preliminary financial results - Sales forecast of EUR 140 to 150 million maintained - Weak demand for battery electric vehicles benefiting embedding technology used in hybrid drive vehicles - EBITDA forecast lowered to EUR 2 to 5 million from EUR 10 to 11 million - Equity ratio forecast lowered to 20 to 25 percent from 25 to 28 percent - Management initiated program to improve earnings due to capacity utilization situation at German plant in Schramberg
The price of Schweizer Electronic at the time of the news was 5,0750EUR and was down -5,58 % compared with the previous
day.
0 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,2500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,45 % since publication.
Lesen Sie auch
0,00 %
0,00 %
-6,42 %
-8,93 %
-34,11 %
-61,65 %
-61,36 %
-80,14 %
-49,00 %
ISIN:DE0005156236WKN:515623
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte