Adjusted outlook for the year 2024 due to preliminary financial results - Sales forecast of EUR 140 to 150 million maintained - Weak demand for battery electric vehicles benefiting embedding technology used in hybrid drive vehicles - EBITDA forecast lowered to EUR 2 to 5 million from EUR 10 to 11 million - Equity ratio forecast lowered to 20 to 25 percent from 25 to 28 percent - Management initiated program to improve earnings due to capacity utilization situation at German plant in Schramberg

The price of Schweizer Electronic at the time of the news was 5,0750EUR and was down -5,58 % compared with the previous day.

0 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,2500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,45 % since publication.





