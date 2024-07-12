Lufthansa Group achieved an Adjusted EBIT of EUR 686 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease from the previous year

Lufthansa Airlines reported a quarterly profit of EUR 213 million, down by EUR 300 million compared to the previous year

Lufthansa Airlines recorded a half-year loss of EUR -427 million, facing challenges from negative market trends and inefficiencies in flight operations

Earnings for other passenger airlines, Lufthansa Technik, and Lufthansa Cargo are expected to be at previous year's level or higher in the second half of the year

Lufthansa Group now expects an Adj. EBIT in the range of EUR 1.4 to 1.8 billion for the full year 2024, lower than the previous forecast

Adjusted free cash flow is expected to be significantly below 1bn EUR, based on the new Adj. EBIT guidance and uncertainties around capex development in the second half of the year

The next important date, Publication of the 2nd interim report 2024 (January-June 2024), at Deutsche Lufthansa is on 31.07.2024.

The price of Deutsche Lufthansa at the time of the news was 5,6920EUR and was down -2,12 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,7240EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,56 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.745,12PKT (-0,04 %).





