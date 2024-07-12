Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Lufthansa Group Boosts Full-Year Outlook
In the second quarter of 2024, Lufthansa Group's Adjusted EBIT fell to EUR 686 million, with Lufthansa Airlines seeing a significant profit drop. Despite challenges, other segments are expected to perform steadily.
Foto: Boris Roessler - dpa
- Lufthansa Group achieved an Adjusted EBIT of EUR 686 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease from the previous year
- Lufthansa Airlines reported a quarterly profit of EUR 213 million, down by EUR 300 million compared to the previous year
- Lufthansa Airlines recorded a half-year loss of EUR -427 million, facing challenges from negative market trends and inefficiencies in flight operations
- Earnings for other passenger airlines, Lufthansa Technik, and Lufthansa Cargo are expected to be at previous year's level or higher in the second half of the year
- Lufthansa Group now expects an Adj. EBIT in the range of EUR 1.4 to 1.8 billion for the full year 2024, lower than the previous forecast
- Adjusted free cash flow is expected to be significantly below 1bn EUR, based on the new Adj. EBIT guidance and uncertainties around capex development in the second half of the year
The next important date, Publication of the 2nd interim report 2024 (January-June 2024), at Deutsche Lufthansa is on 31.07.2024.
The price of Deutsche Lufthansa at the time of the news was 5,6920EUR and was down -2,12 % compared with the previous
day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,7240EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,56 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.745,12PKT (-0,04 %).
ISIN:DE0008232125WKN:823212
