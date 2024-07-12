IONOS Group SE: Revenue Guidance Cut, Earnings Steady in Preliminary H1 Results
IONOS has reported impressive preliminary half-year results, with significant customer growth and revenue increases. The company has adjusted its revenue guidance for 2024 but maintains its EBITDA forecast. Looking ahead to 2025, IONOS aims for robust revenue growth and a strong EBITDA margin.
- Preliminary half-year results show a customer increase of 180,000 to 6.28 million.
- Revenue increased by 6.1% to €751.7 million in the first half of 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 8.6% to €218.1 million in the first half of 2024.
- Revenue guidance for 2024 has been adjusted to approximately 9% growth (previously around 11%).
- EBITDA guidance for 2024 remains unchanged at €450 million.
- IONOS plans a revenue increase of around 10% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 30% for 2025.
The price of IONOS Group at the time of the news was 29,78EUR and was up +0,17 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,65EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,78 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.621,82PKT (-0,19 %).
