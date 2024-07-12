Preliminary half-year results show a customer increase of 180,000 to 6.28 million.

Revenue increased by 6.1% to €751.7 million in the first half of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 8.6% to €218.1 million in the first half of 2024.

Revenue guidance for 2024 has been adjusted to approximately 9% growth (previously around 11%).

EBITDA guidance for 2024 remains unchanged at €450 million.

IONOS plans a revenue increase of around 10% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 30% for 2025.

The price of IONOS Group at the time of the news was 29,78EUR and was up +0,17 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,65EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,78 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.621,82PKT (-0,19 %).





