    checkAd

     141  0 Kommentare IONOS Group SE: Revenue Guidance Cut, Earnings Steady in Preliminary H1 Results

    IONOS has reported impressive preliminary half-year results, with significant customer growth and revenue increases. The company has adjusted its revenue guidance for 2024 but maintains its EBITDA forecast. Looking ahead to 2025, IONOS aims for robust revenue growth and a strong EBITDA margin.

    • Preliminary half-year results show a customer increase of 180,000 to 6.28 million.
    • Revenue increased by 6.1% to €751.7 million in the first half of 2024.
    • Adjusted EBITDA rose by 8.6% to €218.1 million in the first half of 2024.
    • Revenue guidance for 2024 has been adjusted to approximately 9% growth (previously around 11%).
    • EBITDA guidance for 2024 remains unchanged at €450 million.
    • IONOS plans a revenue increase of around 10% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 30% for 2025.

    The price of IONOS Group at the time of the news was 29,78EUR and was up +0,17 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,65EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,78 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.621,82PKT (-0,19 %).


    Lesen Sie auch

    IONOS Group

    +0,41 %
    -2,77 %
    +5,84 %
    +10,04 %
    +91,41 %
    +38,44 %
    ISIN:DE000A3E00M1WKN:A3E00M





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    IONOS Group SE: Revenue Guidance Cut, Earnings Steady in Preliminary H1 Results IONOS has reported impressive preliminary half-year results, with significant customer growth and revenue increases. The company has adjusted its revenue guidance for 2024 but maintains its EBITDA forecast. Looking ahead to 2025, IONOS aims for …

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer