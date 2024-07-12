Drägerwerk AG: H1 2024 Earnings Surge Past Last Year's Figures
Despite a slight dip in net sales, Dräger's earnings surged by 16.9% in the first half of 2024, reaching EUR 56 million. The safety division thrived, while the medical division faced challenges.
- Dräger's earnings in H1 2024 increased by 16.9% to EUR 56 million despite a slight decline in net sales.
- Net sales for H1 2024 were around EUR 1,520 million, 0.3% below the prior-year figure.
- The safety division saw an 8.8% increase in net sales, while the medical division experienced a 6.5% decline.
- Preliminary order intake rose by 0.9% to around EUR 1,604 million, with the safety division increasing by 4.1% and the medical division decreasing by 1.5%.
- In Q2 2024, net sales rose by 2.0% to around EUR 785 million, with the safety division growing by 7.9% and the medical division declining by 2.3%.
- Dräger confirms its outlook for fiscal year 2024, expecting net sales to increase by 1.0 to 5.0% and the EBIT margin to be between 2.5 and 5.5%.
The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 54,40EUR and was up +1,30 % compared with the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 52,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,76 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.684,62PKT (+0,24 %).
