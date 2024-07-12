BayWa AG Kicks Off Major Restructuring with Expert Opinion
Facing financial challenges, BayWa AG has sought expert advice to bolster its fiscal health. Confident in a sustainable recovery, the company remains committed to consolidation. For investor inquiries, contact Josko Radeljic.
Foto: BayWa AG
- BayWa AG has commissioned a restructuring opinion in response to a strained financing situation
- The Board of Management is convinced that the financial situation can be sustainably strengthened
- BayWa continues to pursue its course of consolidation
- Contact person for investor relations is Josko Radeljic
- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases
- BayWa AG is listed on the Regulated Market in Frankfurt and Munich, as well as on other exchanges in Germany
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at BayWa is on 08.08.2024.
The price of BayWa at the time of the news was 22,425EUR and was up +1,36 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,520EUR this corresponds to a minus of -12,95 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.689,40PKT (+0,27 %).
ISIN:DE0005194062WKN:519406
