BayWa AG has commissioned a restructuring opinion in response to a strained financing situation

The Board of Management is convinced that the financial situation can be sustainably strengthened

BayWa continues to pursue its course of consolidation

BayWa AG is listed on the Regulated Market in Frankfurt and Munich, as well as on other exchanges in Germany

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at BayWa is on 08.08.2024.

The price of BayWa at the time of the news was 22,425EUR and was up +1,36 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,520EUR this corresponds to a minus of -12,95 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.689,40PKT (+0,27 %).






