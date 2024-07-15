ad pepper media International N.V. posts Q2 results with significant improvement of EBITDA - Group revenue decreased by 3.2% to EUR 5,224k in Q2 2024 - Group EBITDA improved to EUR 487k in Q2 2024 from EUR -118k in Q2 2023 - In the first half of 2024, ad pepper group generated gross sales of EUR 41,176k - EBITDA improved significantly to EUR 707k in the first half of 2024 from EUR -446k in H1 2023 - Expectation of strong revenue development and profitability in the fourth quarter, especially for the Webgains segment, due to new client acquisitions and initiatives in artificial intelligence

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Ad Pepper Media International is on 16.08.2024.

The price of Ad Pepper Media International at the time of the news was 2,0350EUR and was up +0,25 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,0000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,72 % since publication.





