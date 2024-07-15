Evonik Industries: Q2 2024 Preliminary Results & FY 2024 Outlook Update
Evonik Industries AG has released its preliminary Q2 2024 figures, surpassing market expectations with an adjusted EBITDA of €578 million. The company has also revised its 2024 financial outlook upwards.
- Evonik Industries AG published preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2024 and adjusted its outlook for the financial year 2024 - Expected adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 is €578 million, higher than market expectations - Factors contributing to positive development include cost discipline, volume growth in Specialty Additives, price recovery in Animal Nutrition, and lower production costs - Evonik raised its outlook for adjusted EBITDA for 2024 to be between €1.9 billion and €2.2 billion - Sales in Q2 2024 were just above €3.9 billion, similar to the previous year - Final figures for Q2 2024 will be published on August 1, 2024
