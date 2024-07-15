Evonik Industries AG published preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2024 and adjusted its outlook for the financial year 2024 - Expected adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 is €578 million, higher than market expectations - Factors contributing to positive development include cost discipline, volume growth in Specialty Additives, price recovery in Animal Nutrition, and lower production costs - Evonik raised its outlook for adjusted EBITDA for 2024 to be between €1.9 billion and €2.2 billion - Sales in Q2 2024 were just above €3.9 billion, similar to the previous year - Final figures for Q2 2024 will be published on August 1, 2024

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Evonik Industries is on 01.08.2024.

The price of Evonik Industries at the time of the news was 18,913EUR and was down -0,24 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,760EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,81 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.795,04PKT (-0,30 %).





